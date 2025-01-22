3rd Annual Pickleball for All Charity Event

Exclusive designation as the Presenting Sponsor in all digital and printed materials.
Featured in all social media posts promoting the event as "Presented by [Your Company]."
Prominent logo and/or name placement on the Youth Unlimited Edmonton website.
Custom signage displayed at the Registration area.
Opportunity to host a table at Registration for engaging with attendees and sharing information.
Announcements highlighting your sponsorship during medal presentations.
Includes 2 free single registrations for the Pickleball event.
Gift Sponsor
$1,000
Recognition on social media with at least two dedicated posts highlighting your sponsorship.
Logo and/or name placement on the Youth Unlimited Edmonton website.
Opportunity to provide branded gifts for event participants (provided by sponsor).
Includes 1 free single registration for the Pickleball event.
Court Sponsor
$500
Designation as a Court Sponsor in event-related communications.
Recognition on social media with at least two posts acknowledging your sponsorship.
Logo and/or name placement on the Youth Unlimited Edmonton website.
A tournament court will be identified after your company for the duration of the event.
Includes 1 free single registration for the Pickleball event.
50/50 Sponsor
$500
Featured name on the 50/50 website page and all social media advertising promoting ticket sales.
Name and logo displayed prominently at the 50/50 table during the event.
Recognition as the 50/50 sponsor in announcements throughout the event.
Includes 1 free single registration for the Pickleball event.
Registration
$60
The entry fee of $60 covers participation in one event during the 3rd Annual Youth Unlimited Edmonton Charity Pickleball Event. This fee includes access to your designated event, all necessary facilities, and the chance to support vulnerable youth in our community through your participation. Don’t miss out on a fun-filled day of Pickleball and making a meaningful impact!
Pickleball Registration – Sponsorship / Prepaid
Free
This registration option is for individuals whose pickleball fees have been covered through a corporate sponsorship or prepaid by a third party. It is intended for those who have not yet been officially registered but have already had their fees paid on their behalf.
