Rockridge Golf Invitational: Caddyshack Classic & 19th Hole Afterparty

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About this event
Includes one round of golf for one player and access to the 19th Hole Afterparty on the Orchard Fairway Patio, with one drink (beer or wine) and appetizers. Appetizers begin at 6:00 pm.
Includes one round of golf for one player.
Event ticket includes access to the 19th Hole Afterparty on the Orchard Fairway Patio, with one drink (beer or wine) and appetizers. Appetizers begin at 6:00 pm.
One mulligan = one replayed shot, all in support of Rockridge.
3 Mulligans — because one might not be enough. All in support of Rockridge.
Extra Putts — first putt is on us, additional shots available to support Rockridge.
If you are purchasing a ticket for the Gleneagles Elementary Golf Tournament on Fri, May 29, you qualify for a discounted Rockridge Golf Tournament ticket. This includes one round of golf and access to the 19th Hole Afterparty on the Orchard Fairway Patio, one drink (beer or wine), and appetizers. Afterparty appetizers begin at 6:00 pm.
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