3rd SickKids Fired Up Gala 2025

our ticket includes:
Cocktail Hour - 6pm-7:30pm
Red Carpet Backdrop & Photo Opportunity
Interactive Entertainment
Oyster Bar
Silent Auction
Top Shelf Open Bar
Glam Bot Photo Booth
Dinner Reception - 8:00pm-10:00pm
Live Entertainment & Performances
4-course Dinner (choice of beef or fish)
Live Auction (2 parts)
Special Guest Speeches
Raffles
Late-Night Afterparty - 10:00pm-1:00am
Live Music & DJ
Dance-Floor
Late Night Savoury & Sweet Stations
Silent Auction
Swag Bags (for all attendees)
Platinum Table Sponsorship
$1,000
Price per ticket
Min 10 tickets per table
Premium Table Location
Full Page Advertisement in program.
Large Logo featured on promotional materials (website, red carpet backdrop, projector screens during event + MC shoutout)
Donation Letter from SickKids Foundation
Guests at your table will enjoy:
Cocktail Hour - 6pm-7:30pm
Red Carpet Backdrop & Photo Opportunity
Interactive Entertainment
Oyster Bar
Silent Auction
Top Shelf Open Bar
Glam Bot Photo Booth
Dinner Reception - 8:00pm-10:00pm
Live Entertainment & Performances
4-course Dinner (choice of beef or fish)
Live Auction (2 parts)
Special Guest Speeches
Raffles
Late-Night Afterparty - 10:00pm-1:00am
Live Music & DJ
Dance-Floor
Late Night Savoury & Sweet Stations
Silent Auction
Swag Bags (for all attendees)
Price per ticket
Min 10 tickets per table
Premium Table Location
Full Page Advertisement in program.
Large Logo featured on promotional materials (website, red carpet backdrop, projector screens during event + MC shoutout)
Donation Letter from SickKids Foundation
Gold Table Sponsorship
$750
Price per ticket
Min 10 tickets per table
Preferred Table Location
Half Page Advertisement in program.
Medium Logo featured on promotional materials (website, red carpet backdrop, projector screens during event + MC shoutout)
Donation letter from SickKids Foundation
Guests at your table will enjoy:
Cocktail Hour - 6pm-7:30pm
Red Carpet Backdrop & Photo Opportunity
Interactive Entertainment
Oyster Bar
Silent Auction
Top Shelf Open Bar
Glam Bot Photo Booth
Dinner Reception - 8:00pm-10:00pm
Live Entertainment & Performances
4-course Dinner (choice of beef or fish)
Live Auction (2 parts)
Special Guest Speeches
Raffles
Late-Night Afterparty - 10:00pm-1:00am
Live Music & DJ
Dance-Floor
Late Night Savoury & Sweet Stations
Silent Auction
Swag Bags (for all attendees)
Price per ticket
Min 10 tickets per table
Preferred Table Location
Half Page Advertisement in program.
Medium Logo featured on promotional materials (website, red carpet backdrop, projector screens during event + MC shoutout)
Donation letter from SickKids Foundation
Bronze Split Table Sponsorship
$800
Price per ticket
Split Table - Min 5 tickets
Preferred Table Location
Business Card Size Advertisement in program.
Small Logo featured on promotional materials (website, red carpet backdrop, projector screens during event)
Donation Letter from SickKids Foundation
Guests at your table will enjoy:
Cocktail Hour - 6pm-7:30pm
Red Carpet Backdrop & Photo Opportunity
Interactive Entertainment
Oyster Bar
Silent Auction
Top Shelf Open Bar
Glam Bot Photo Booth
Dinner Reception - 8:00pm-10:00pm
Live Entertainment & Performances
4-course Dinner (choice of beef or fish)
Live Auction (2 parts)
Special Guest Speeches
Raffles
Late-Night Afterparty - 10:00pm-1:00am
Live Music & DJ
Dance-Floor
Late Night Savoury & Sweet Stations
Silent Auction
Swag Bags (for all attendees)
Price per ticket
Split Table - Min 5 tickets
Preferred Table Location
Business Card Size Advertisement in program.
Small Logo featured on promotional materials (website, red carpet backdrop, projector screens during event)
Donation Letter from SickKids Foundation
Silver Split Table Sponsorship
$1,000
Price per tickets
Split Table - Min 5 tickets
Premium Table Location
Quarter Page Advertisement in program.
Small Logo featured on promotional materials (website, red carpet backdrop, projector screens during event)
Donation letter from SickKids Foundation
Guests at your table will enjoy:
Cocktail Hour - 6pm-7:30pm
Red Carpet Backdrop & Photo Opportunity
Interactive Entertainment
Oyster Bar
Silent Auction
Top Shelf Open Bar
Glam Bot Photo Booth
Dinner Reception - 8:00pm-10:00pm
Live Entertainment & Performances
4-course Dinner (choice of beef or fish)
Live Auction (2 parts)
Special Guest Speeches
Raffles
Late-Night Afterparty - 10:00pm-1:00am
Live Music & DJ
Dance-Floor
Late Night Savoury & Sweet Stations
Silent Auction
Swag Bags (for all attendees)
Price per tickets
Split Table - Min 5 tickets
Premium Table Location
Quarter Page Advertisement in program.
Small Logo featured on promotional materials (website, red carpet backdrop, projector screens during event)
Donation letter from SickKids Foundation
Late-Night Afterparty
$249
Late-Night Afterparty - 10:00pm-1:00am
Live Music & DJ
Dance-Floor
Interactive Entertainment
Late Night Savoury & Sweet Stations
Silent Auction
Swag Bags (for all attendees)
Add a donation for Sickkids Fired Up Gala
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!