3rd SickKids Fired Up Gala 2025

Price per ticket Min 10 tickets per table Premium Table Location Full Page Advertisement in program. Large Logo featured on promotional materials (website, red carpet backdrop, projector screens during event + MC shoutout) Donation Letter from SickKids Foundation Guests at your table will enjoy: Cocktail Hour - 6pm-7:30pm Red Carpet Backdrop & Photo Opportunity Interactive Entertainment Oyster Bar Silent Auction Top Shelf Open Bar Glam Bot Photo Booth Dinner Reception - 8:00pm-10:00pm Live Entertainment & Performances 4-course Dinner (choice of beef or fish) Live Auction (2 parts) Special Guest Speeches Raffles Late-Night Afterparty - 10:00pm-1:00am Live Music & DJ Dance-Floor Late Night Savoury & Sweet Stations Silent Auction Swag Bags (for all attendees)

