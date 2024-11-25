Sickkids Fired Up Gala

Sickkids Fired Up Gala

3rd SickKids Fired Up Gala 2025

181 Wellington St W

Toronto, ON M5V 3G7, Canada

General admission
$499
our ticket includes: Cocktail Hour - 6pm-7:30pm Red Carpet Backdrop & Photo Opportunity Interactive Entertainment Oyster Bar Silent Auction Top Shelf Open Bar Glam Bot Photo Booth Dinner Reception - 8:00pm-10:00pm Live Entertainment & Performances 4-course Dinner (choice of beef or fish) Live Auction (2 parts) Special Guest Speeches Raffles Late-Night Afterparty - 10:00pm-1:00am Live Music & DJ Dance-Floor Late Night Savoury & Sweet Stations Silent Auction Swag Bags (for all attendees)
Platinum Table Sponsorship
$1,000
Price per ticket Min 10 tickets per table Premium Table Location Full Page Advertisement in program. Large Logo featured on promotional materials (website, red carpet backdrop, projector screens during event + MC shoutout) Donation Letter from SickKids Foundation Guests at your table will enjoy: Cocktail Hour - 6pm-7:30pm Red Carpet Backdrop & Photo Opportunity Interactive Entertainment Oyster Bar Silent Auction Top Shelf Open Bar Glam Bot Photo Booth Dinner Reception - 8:00pm-10:00pm Live Entertainment & Performances 4-course Dinner (choice of beef or fish) Live Auction (2 parts) Special Guest Speeches Raffles Late-Night Afterparty - 10:00pm-1:00am Live Music & DJ Dance-Floor Late Night Savoury & Sweet Stations Silent Auction Swag Bags (for all attendees)
Gold Table Sponsorship
$750
Price per ticket Min 10 tickets per table Preferred Table Location Half Page Advertisement in program. Medium Logo featured on promotional materials (website, red carpet backdrop, projector screens during event + MC shoutout) Donation letter from SickKids Foundation Guests at your table will enjoy: Cocktail Hour - 6pm-7:30pm Red Carpet Backdrop & Photo Opportunity Interactive Entertainment Oyster Bar Silent Auction Top Shelf Open Bar Glam Bot Photo Booth Dinner Reception - 8:00pm-10:00pm Live Entertainment & Performances 4-course Dinner (choice of beef or fish) Live Auction (2 parts) Special Guest Speeches Raffles Late-Night Afterparty - 10:00pm-1:00am Live Music & DJ Dance-Floor Late Night Savoury & Sweet Stations Silent Auction Swag Bags (for all attendees)
Bronze Split Table Sponsorship
$800
Price per ticket Split Table - Min 5 tickets Preferred Table Location Business Card Size Advertisement in program. Small Logo featured on promotional materials (website, red carpet backdrop, projector screens during event) Donation Letter from SickKids Foundation Guests at your table will enjoy: Cocktail Hour - 6pm-7:30pm Red Carpet Backdrop & Photo Opportunity Interactive Entertainment Oyster Bar Silent Auction Top Shelf Open Bar Glam Bot Photo Booth Dinner Reception - 8:00pm-10:00pm Live Entertainment & Performances 4-course Dinner (choice of beef or fish) Live Auction (2 parts) Special Guest Speeches Raffles Late-Night Afterparty - 10:00pm-1:00am Live Music & DJ Dance-Floor Late Night Savoury & Sweet Stations Silent Auction Swag Bags (for all attendees)
Silver Split Table Sponsorship
$1,000
Price per tickets Split Table - Min 5 tickets Premium Table Location Quarter Page Advertisement in program. Small Logo featured on promotional materials (website, red carpet backdrop, projector screens during event) Donation letter from SickKids Foundation Guests at your table will enjoy: Cocktail Hour - 6pm-7:30pm Red Carpet Backdrop & Photo Opportunity Interactive Entertainment Oyster Bar Silent Auction Top Shelf Open Bar Glam Bot Photo Booth Dinner Reception - 8:00pm-10:00pm Live Entertainment & Performances 4-course Dinner (choice of beef or fish) Live Auction (2 parts) Special Guest Speeches Raffles Late-Night Afterparty - 10:00pm-1:00am Live Music & DJ Dance-Floor Late Night Savoury & Sweet Stations Silent Auction Swag Bags (for all attendees)
Late-Night Afterparty
$249
Late-Night Afterparty - 10:00pm-1:00am Live Music & DJ Dance-Floor Interactive Entertainment Late Night Savoury & Sweet Stations Silent Auction Swag Bags (for all attendees)
