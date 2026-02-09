40 Years of Sendero Voices: Karaoke Battle

About this event
Spectator - Cheering Section!
Cheer on our karaoke singers from the crowd. General admission includes access to the event and 2 vote tickets—no singing required! Your ticket directly supports Sendero Centre’s work providing free counselling and support services to individuals impacted by sexual violence in Central Alberta.
THIS EVENT IS ADULTS ONLY
Singer - Solo
Ready to take the mic? Registering as a singer includes full access to the event, 2 vote tickets, and a guaranteed spot on stage. Singers are encouraged to collect pledges from friends, family, or coworkers in support of their performance—helping raise additional funds for Sendero Centre’s free counselling and support services for individuals impacted by sexual violence in Central Alberta. Every song helps make a difference. Make sure you have 2 songs ready in case you make it to the final round!
THIS EVENT IS ADULTS ONLY
Singing duet - 2 people
Registering as a duet includes full access to the event for two, 2 vote tickets, and a guaranteed duet spot on stage. Duos are encouraged to collect pledges from friends, family, or coworkers in support of their performance—helping raise additional funds for Sendero Centre’s free counselling and support services for individuals impacted by sexual violence in Central Alberta. Every song helps make a difference. Make sure you have 2 songs ready in case you make it to the final round!
THIS EVENT IS ADULTS ONLY
Singing group - 4 people
Registering as a group of four includes full access to the event for four, 2 vote tickets, and a guaranteed group spot on stage. Duos are encouraged to collect pledges from friends, family, or coworkers in support of their performance—helping raise additional funds for Sendero Centre’s free counselling and support services for individuals impacted by sexual violence in Central Alberta. Every song helps make a difference. Make sure you have 2 songs ready in case you make it to the final round!
THIS EVENT IS ADULTS ONLY
VIP Table (Seats 4)
Karaoke singing spot sold separately
Enjoy full access to the event with a reserved table for four and 8 vote tickets—perfect for cheering on your favorite singers in comfort. By choosing a VIP table, you’re not just securing the best seats in the room—you’re directly supporting Sendero Centre’s work providing free counselling and support services to individuals impacted by sexual violence in Central Alberta.
Partial tax receipt available for VIP ticket sales!
THIS EVENT IS ADULTS ONLY
VIP Table (Seats 6)
Karaoke singing spot sold separately
Bring your crew and enjoy the night together with full event access, 12 vote tickets, and a reserved table for six. This option is perfect for friends, families, or teams who want to experience the energy of the karaoke showdown side by side—while making a meaningful contribution to Sendero Centre’s work providing free counselling and support to survivors of sexual violence in Central Alberta.
Partial tax receipt available for VIP ticket sales!
THIS EVENT IS ADULTS ONLY
VIP Table (Seats 8)
Karaoke singing spot sold separately
This is the ultimate karaoke night experience. Enjoy full access to the event, 16 vote tickets and the only reserved table for eight—ideal for a workplace team, friend group, or organization looking to make a visible impact. By securing this exclusive table, you’re taking a stand in support of Sendero Centre and helping ensure free, essential support services remain available in our community.
Partial tax receipt available for VIP ticket sales!
THIS EVENT IS ADULTS ONLY
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