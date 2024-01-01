Peer 2 Peer Support Groups By & For Autistic Adults

Become a part of our support group by and for autistic adults! We meet
twice a week on Zoom, once in French on Tuesdays and once in English
on Wednesdays. Each week participants come together to select a topic for
discussion. These support group sessions offer a wonderful opportunity to
share experiences and connect with fellow individuals. To learn how to join
one of our support groups, reach out to our Director Patrick Millette.
You can reach him by email at [email protected] or via phone at
514-231-7093