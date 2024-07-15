CASH PAYMENTS. Registration Summer Labs NSL 2024

Montreal: July 15-18, 2024, 10am-1pm, 2pm-5pm

Circuit-est centre chorégraphique

1881 rue Saint-André

Montreal / Tiohtiá:ke, Quebec, H2L 3T9





Quebec City: July 22-24, 2024, 10am-1pm, 2pm-5pm

Maison pour la danse de Québec

336 rue du Roi

Quebec City, Qubec, G1K 2W5





*Participation in all lab activities in each city (or both!) is encouraged, but attendance of individual activities is also welcome.





DESCRIPTION

The 2024 NSL Labs remain true to their spirit as a summer camp for emerging dance artists, with a variety of activities in Montreal and Quebec City including artistic experimentation processes, workshops, and collective gathering moments called hives. The particularity this year is that you'll have the opportunity to sample different artistic processes each day, during unique 3-hour blocks of exploration. The descriptions of the experiments will not be published in advance, so we invite you to jump in and take the risk of discovering new approaches together!





Join us as a collaborator-mover (diving into experiments with other artists), an instigator (proposing and guiding an idea you'd like to try out with other participants), or just for the drop-in activities. Please note that the deadline to register as an instigator is June 10th. We will contact you after June 11 for the next steps. Please note that the number of studios is limited, so in case of high interest, we proceed by drawing lots. If you are not selected, we still look forward to welcoming you as a participant or collaborator in the studio! PLEASE NOTE THAT THE CALL FOR INSTIGATORS IS NOW CLOSED.





*If you were unable to have a moment of exploration as an instigator and therefore no longer wish to participate, please write to us for a refund.





WHY PARTICIPATE

Rooted in peer-to-peer encounters, this special edition aims to catalyze creative dialogue through a variety of artistic activities and practices. With distinctive days filled with collective moments of learning and exchange, this format aims to offer you an adventure that will enable you to continue to define and articulate your positioning as an artist. Whether your goal is to take on future projects, or to be able to bring your interpretative and collaborative signature to a variety of experimental artistic contexts, NSL is hear to support you in your development.





SCHEDULE OUTLINE

*Certain activities will be adapted according to your artistic interests and needs.





Montreal

Monday 15-07-2024

10am-1pm - Opening hive

2pm-5pm - Workshop and hive





Tuesday 16-07-2024

10am-1pm - Artistic experimentation process

2pm-5pm - Artistic experimentation process





Wednesday 16-07-2024

10am-1pm - Artistic experimentation process

2pm-5pm - Artistic experimentation process





Thursday 18-07-2024

10am-1pm - Artistic experimentation process or workshop/hive

2pm-5pm - Closing hive





Quebec

Monday 22-07-2024

10am-1pm - Opening hive

2pm-5pm - Workshop and hive





Tuesday 23-07-2024

10am-1pm - Artistic experimentation process

2pm-5pm - Artistic experimentation process





Wednesday 24-07-2024

10am-1pm - Workshop/hive

2pm-5pm - Closing hive





Accessibility and safety

If you have any accessibility needs, please let us know. Masks and health and safety measures may be required depending on the context. Please note that the studios at Circuit-est are not universally accessible.





2024 Labs Refund Policy





At any time, you can let us know that you no longer wish to take part in the activities organized by Nous Sommes L'Été. Here are the conditions that apply.





For instigators

Before June 25 2024: Partial refund (50%) to cover administrative fees.*





As of June 25 2024: No refund will be possible, except if you have suffered an injury that prevents you from participating in the activities, or if you are contagious.





For all other participants

Before July 1 2024 : Full refund.*





From July 1 to July 12 2024 : Partial refund (75%) to cover administrative fees.*





From July 12 to 15 2024 (3 days before the Labs): Partial refund (50%) to cover administrative fees.





Once the Labs have started, no refunds will be offered. In some exceptional cases (COVID-19, injury, accident, etc.), a partial refund of 50% can be requested.





*All refunds will be paid out by Interac e-transfer.



