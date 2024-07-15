CASH PAYMENTS. Registration Summer Labs NSL 2024

Montreal: July 15-18, 2024, 10am-1pm, 2pm-5pm
Circuit-est centre chorégraphique
1881 rue Saint-André
Montreal / Tiohtiá:ke, Quebec, H2L 3T9
Quebec City: July 22-24, 2024, 10am-1pm, 2pm-5pm
Maison pour la danse de Québec
336 rue du Roi
Quebec City, Qubec, G1K 2W5
*Participation in all lab activities in each city (or both!) is encouraged, but attendance of individual activities is also welcome.
DESCRIPTION
The 2024 NSL Labs remain true to their spirit as a summer camp for emerging dance artists, with a variety of activities in Montreal and Quebec City including artistic experimentation processes, workshops, and collective gathering moments called hives. The particularity this year is that you'll have the opportunity to sample different artistic processes each day, during unique 3-hour blocks of exploration. The descriptions of the experiments will not be published in advance, so we invite you to jump in and take the risk of discovering new approaches together!
Join us as a collaborator-mover (diving into experiments with other artists), an instigator (proposing and guiding an idea you'd like to try out with other participants), or just for the drop-in activities. Please note that the deadline to register as an instigator is June 10th. We will contact you after June 11 for the next steps. Please note that the number of studios is limited, so in case of high interest, we proceed by drawing lots. If you are not selected, we still look forward to welcoming you as a participant or collaborator in the studio! PLEASE NOTE THAT THE CALL FOR INSTIGATORS IS NOW CLOSED.
*If you were unable to have a moment of exploration as an instigator and therefore no longer wish to participate, please write to us for a refund.
WHY PARTICIPATE
Rooted in peer-to-peer encounters, this special edition aims to catalyze creative dialogue through a variety of artistic activities and practices. With distinctive days filled with collective moments of learning and exchange, this format aims to offer you an adventure that will enable you to continue to define and articulate your positioning as an artist. Whether your goal is to take on future projects, or to be able to bring your interpretative and collaborative signature to a variety of experimental artistic contexts, NSL is hear to support you in your development.
SCHEDULE OUTLINE
*Certain activities will be adapted according to your artistic interests and needs.
Montreal
Monday 15-07-2024
10am-1pm - Opening hive
2pm-5pm - Workshop and hive
Tuesday 16-07-2024
10am-1pm - Artistic experimentation process
2pm-5pm - Artistic experimentation process
Wednesday 16-07-2024
10am-1pm - Artistic experimentation process
2pm-5pm - Artistic experimentation process
Thursday 18-07-2024
10am-1pm - Artistic experimentation process or workshop/hive
2pm-5pm - Closing hive
Quebec
Monday 22-07-2024
10am-1pm - Opening hive
2pm-5pm - Workshop and hive
Tuesday 23-07-2024
10am-1pm - Artistic experimentation process
2pm-5pm - Artistic experimentation process
Wednesday 24-07-2024
10am-1pm - Workshop/hive
2pm-5pm - Closing hive
Accessibility and safety
If you have any accessibility needs, please let us know. Masks and health and safety measures may be required depending on the context. Please note that the studios at Circuit-est are not universally accessible.
2024 Labs Refund Policy
At any time, you can let us know that you no longer wish to take part in the activities organized by Nous Sommes L'Été. Here are the conditions that apply.
For instigators
Before June 25 2024: Partial refund (50%) to cover administrative fees.*
As of June 25 2024: No refund will be possible, except if you have suffered an injury that prevents you from participating in the activities, or if you are contagious.
For all other participants
Before July 1 2024 : Full refund.*
From July 1 to July 12 2024 : Partial refund (75%) to cover administrative fees.*
From July 12 to 15 2024 (3 days before the Labs): Partial refund (50%) to cover administrative fees.
Once the Labs have started, no refunds will be offered. In some exceptional cases (COVID-19, injury, accident, etc.), a partial refund of 50% can be requested.
*All refunds will be paid out by Interac e-transfer.