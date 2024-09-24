Air Canada - Membership (Platinum)

1) 5 professionals recognized as active members of the Forum 2) Forum official gold pin, awarded to active members 3) 15% or more discount on in-person activities 4) Free registration to online activities 5) Highlight of membership on social media: corporate and/or executive profile 6) Visibility of the logo throughout all Forum activities, under the designation "Official Airline of the Forum". 7) Translation and relay of publications on social media (monthly at least) 8)Priority consideration of sponsorship opportunities 9) Webinar/LinkedIn Live session organized and promoted by the Forum targeted to your dedicated market (15-75 min) 10) Annual executive interview targeted to your dedicated market (3-7 min) 11) Priority invitation to VIP briefing sessions

1) 5 professionals recognized as active members of the Forum 2) Forum official gold pin, awarded to active members 3) 15% or more discount on in-person activities 4) Free registration to online activities 5) Highlight of membership on social media: corporate and/or executive profile 6) Visibility of the logo throughout all Forum activities, under the designation "Official Airline of the Forum". 7) Translation and relay of publications on social media (monthly at least) 8)Priority consideration of sponsorship opportunities 9) Webinar/LinkedIn Live session organized and promoted by the Forum targeted to your dedicated market (15-75 min) 10) Annual executive interview targeted to your dedicated market (3-7 min) 11) Priority invitation to VIP briefing sessions

More details...