Sendero Centre

Hosted by

Sendero Centre

About this event

40th Anniversary Auction

Pick-up location

70 College Cir #220, Red Deer, AB T4R 0V4, Canada

$150 Gift Card item
$150 Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

$150 Gift Card to Black Rock Therapies towards the treatment of your choice.

Dine and Stay Package item
Dine and Stay Package
$100

Starting bid

Dine and Stay Package at Carriage House Inn located in Calgary Alberta. Includes:

  • One-night stay in a Premium room
  • Full hot breakfast buffet for two
  • $50 credit to any of our four Food & Beverage outlets

$350 Value

Tickets item
Tickets
$65

Starting bid

Two tickets to Rosebud Theater- Your choice of show and performance time. Value $210.00

Golf item
Golf
$45

Starting bid

Four rounds of golf (18 holes) at Lakewood Golf Resort in Sylvan Lake.

Family Adventure Passes item
Family Adventure Passes
$30

Starting bid

Family adventure passes- 6 child admission and 6 adult admission tickets to Discovery Wildlife Park, A family day pass to Tyrell Museum, and a family admission pass to Alberta Sports Hall of Fame.

Wood Splitter Set item
Wood Splitter Set
$65

Starting bid

Kindling Cracker XL Firewood splitter with 4lb hammer.


Value- $225

Gift Card item
Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

$99 towards group fitness classes or personal training sessions.

Autographed Puck item
Autographed Puck
$65

Starting bid

Autographed puck by Edmonton Oiler- Connor Ingram with certificate of authenticity.

Tattoo Gift Certificate item
Tattoo Gift Certificate
$75

Starting bid

$160 Voucher towards the Tattoo of your choice at Red Deer Tattoo Co.

Coming Soon item
Coming Soon
$35

Starting bid

Coming soon item
Coming soon
$25

Starting bid

Gift Card item
Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Bear item
Bear
$15

Starting bid

Giant Stuffed Bear. Supper soft and ready to snuggle.

One year Membership item
One year Membership
$150

Starting bid

One year Basic membership- Includes group fitness classes, tanning, massage chairs, and red light therapy at both locations.

Zero Tattoo Gift Voucher $100
$50

Starting bid

Zero Tattoo Gift Voucher for $100

$250 WESTJET Gift Card
$120

Starting bid

$250 WESTJET Gift Card donated by Servus Wealth Strategies.

Crocheted Mama Turtle and Babies
$10

Starting bid

Crocheted Mama Turtle and Babies- Mama turtle with babies that fit inside. Baby turtles have coloured bellies to create fun learning games.

Crocheted Critters
$10

Starting bid

Large Purple crocheted octopus and small pink octopus with medium sized dinosaur friend.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!