40th Anniversary Auction

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Starting bid
$150 Gift Card to Black Rock Therapies towards the treatment of your choice.
Starting bid
Dine and Stay Package at Carriage House Inn located in Calgary Alberta. Includes:
$350 Value
Starting bid
Two tickets to Rosebud Theater- Your choice of show and performance time. Value $210.00
Starting bid
Four rounds of golf (18 holes) at Lakewood Golf Resort in Sylvan Lake.
Starting bid
Family adventure passes- 6 child admission and 6 adult admission tickets to Discovery Wildlife Park, A family day pass to Tyrell Museum, and a family admission pass to Alberta Sports Hall of Fame.
Starting bid
Kindling Cracker XL Firewood splitter with 4lb hammer.
Value- $225
Starting bid
$99 towards group fitness classes or personal training sessions.
Starting bid
Autographed puck by Edmonton Oiler- Connor Ingram with certificate of authenticity.
Starting bid
$160 Voucher towards the Tattoo of your choice at Red Deer Tattoo Co.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Giant Stuffed Bear. Supper soft and ready to snuggle.
Starting bid
One year Basic membership- Includes group fitness classes, tanning, massage chairs, and red light therapy at both locations.
Starting bid
Zero Tattoo Gift Voucher for $100
Starting bid
$250 WESTJET Gift Card donated by Servus Wealth Strategies.
Starting bid
Crocheted Mama Turtle and Babies- Mama turtle with babies that fit inside. Baby turtles have coloured bellies to create fun learning games.
Starting bid
Large Purple crocheted octopus and small pink octopus with medium sized dinosaur friend.
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