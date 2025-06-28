40th Annual Chicken Dinner

VIP Table Experience : Enjoy the fall fair in style with a reserved VIP Table for 8 guests! Includes - 8 Dinners and Drink tickets at your reserved table for your group, Table side bar service - no line ups, just good times, premium view of the action.





Proceeds support the MLCA "Raise the Roof" initiative.Every VIP table helps us get closer to our goal of a new roof, gutters and siding. Make it a night to remember - VIP tables are limited