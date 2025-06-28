40th Annual Chicken Dinner

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About this event
Abbotsford, BC V4X 2G5, Canada
Enjoy a hearty plate featuring: 1/4 Chicken from Ross Down Farms, Crisp Caesar salad, Fresh Bun, Sweet Corn on the cob! Delicious, locally sourced, and cooked to perfection
Family Chicken Dinner Package –
Perfect for a night out with the whole crew!
👨👩👧👦 Includes:
🍗 4 Full Chicken Dinners
🥤 4 Non-Alcoholic Drinks
🍰 4 Delicious Desserts
Enjoy a hearty plate featuring: Crisp Caesar salad, Fresh Bun, Sweet Corn on the cob! Delicious, locally sourced, and cooked to perfection
VIP Table Experience : Enjoy the fall fair in style with a reserved VIP Table for 8 guests! Includes - 8 Dinners and Drink tickets at your reserved table for your group, Table side bar service - no line ups, just good times, premium view of the action.
Proceeds support the MLCA "Raise the Roof" initiative.Every VIP table helps us get closer to our goal of a new roof, gutters and siding. Make it a night to remember - VIP tables are limited
Corporate Reserved Table –
Host your team or clients in style while supporting a great cause!
👥 Reserved Table for 8
🍗 Includes 8 Chicken Dinners & 8 Drink Tickets
🍹 Bar-side Table Service – Skip the lines!
📛 Your Company Name & Logo displayed prominently on your table
💼 This sponsorship counts toward your advertising budget and is a 100% tax write-off.
🎯 All proceeds support the “Raise the Roof” initiative for critical hall upgrades.
Support local. Get exposure. Give back.
It’s a win–win for your business and the community!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!