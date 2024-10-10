Temiskaming Art Gallery Membership 2026

Renews yearly on: January 1
A student must be enrolled in elementary or high school, or have a valid student ID for a university/college to qualify.
A senior must be 55 or older to qualify.
What you get:
Renews yearly on: January 1
What you get:
Renews yearly on: January 1
Up to 6 people living in the same household qualify for the "Family" membership.
What you get:
Renews yearly on: January 1
A student must be enrolled in elementary or high school, or have a valid student ID for a university/college to qualify.
A senior must be 55 or older to qualify.
What you get in addition to the BASIC Student/Senior membership:
Renews yearly on: January 1
What you get in addition to the BASIC Individual membership:
Renews yearly on: January 1
Up to 6 people living in the same household qualify for the "Family" membership.
What you get in addition to the BASIC Family membership:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!