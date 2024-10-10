Temiskaming Art Gallery Membership 2026

Student/Senior - BASIC
$30

Renews yearly on: January 1

A student must be enrolled in elementary or high school, or have a valid student ID for a university/college to qualify.
A senior must be 55 or older to qualify.

What you get:

  • 20% discount for special events, classes, workshops, JAC
  • Free admission to galleries that participate in Galeries Ontario Galleries and discounts to their shops, publications and services
Individual - BASIC
$40

Renews yearly on: January 1

What you get:

  • 20% discount for special events, classes, workshops, JAC
  • Free admission to galleries that participate in Galeries Ontario Galleries and discounts to their shops, publications and services
Family - BASIC
$80

Renews yearly on: January 1

Up to 6 people living in the same household qualify for the "Family" membership.


What you get:

  • 20% discount for special events, classes, workshops, JAC
  • Free admission to galleries that participate in Galeries Ontario Galleries' and discounts to their shops, publications and services
Student/Senior - PATRON
$60

Renews yearly on: January 1

A student must be enrolled in elementary or high school, or have a valid student ID for a university/college to qualify.
A senior must be 55 or older to qualify.

What you get in addition to the BASIC Student/Senior membership:

  • Invitations to attend a members only ‘Curator walk’ of our exhibits
  • Exclusive early notice and registration for special events, classes and workshops, JAC
Individual - PATRON
$80

Renews yearly on: January 1

What you get in addition to the BASIC Individual membership:

  • Invitations to attend a members only ‘Curator walk’ of our exhibits
  • Exclusive early notice and registration for special events, classes and workshops, JAC
Family - PATRON
$160

Renews yearly on: January 1

Up to 6 people living in the same household qualify for the "Family" membership.

What you get in addition to the BASIC Family membership:

  • Invitations to attend a members only ‘Curator walk’ of our exhibits
  • Exclusive early notice and registration for special events, classes and workshops, JAC
Add a donation for Temiskaming Art Gallery

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!