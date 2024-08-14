2024 Inclusion Breakfast Table Hosts

VIRTUAL TABLE HOST This will allow you to sign up to EIGHT (8) persons as an RSVP ONLY - we will follow up with you later. Transparency Note: As this is a fundraising event, we will kindly ask for support during the breakfast. We do not require a donation, but if you can, we kindly recommend contributing $25 per person to cover the cost of the event.

VIRTUAL TABLE HOST This will allow you to sign up to EIGHT (8) persons as an RSVP ONLY - we will follow up with you later. Transparency Note: As this is a fundraising event, we will kindly ask for support during the breakfast. We do not require a donation, but if you can, we kindly recommend contributing $25 per person to cover the cost of the event.

More details...