Sales closed

2024 Inclusion Breakfast Table Hosts

503 Ruth St W

Saskatoon, SK S7K 4E4, Canada (World Trade Centre)

Add a donation for Inclusion Saskatchewan Inc.

$

VIRTUAL TABLE HOST
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
VIRTUAL TABLE HOST This will allow you to sign up to EIGHT (8) persons as an RSVP ONLY - we will follow up with you later. Transparency Note: As this is a fundraising event, we will kindly ask for support during the breakfast. We do not require a donation, but if you can, we kindly recommend contributing $25 per person to cover the cost of the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!