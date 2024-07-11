BRC Conference 2024 Sponsors

Includes:
-6 Registrations
-Exhibitor Booth
-Preferred Recognition on the APP, Website, Program & Venue
-Opportunity to provide opening or closing remarks
-Opportunity to Sponsor Networking Event and/or Banquet w Signage
-Verbal Acknowledgement at Conference
Includes:
-6 Registrations
-Exhibitor Booth
-Preferred Recognition on the APP, Website, Program & Venue
-Opportunity to provide opening or closing remarks
-Opportunity to Sponsor Networking Event and/or Banquet w Signage
-Verbal Acknowledgement at Conference
Gold Sponsorship
$15,000
Includes:
-3 Registrations
-Exhibitor Booth
-Preferred Recognition on the APP, Website, Program & Venue
-Opportunity to Sponsor a lunch w Signage
- Speaking opportunity/Introduction of a speaker at Conference
-Verbal Acknowledgement at Conference
Includes:
-3 Registrations
-Exhibitor Booth
-Preferred Recognition on the APP, Website, Program & Venue
-Opportunity to Sponsor a lunch w Signage
- Speaking opportunity/Introduction of a speaker at Conference
-Verbal Acknowledgement at Conference
Silver Sponsorship
$10,000
Includes:
-2 Registrations
-Recognition on the APP, Website, Program & Venue
-Opportunity to Sponsor a Coffee Break w Signage
- Speaking opportunity to Thank a Speaker at Conference
-Verbal Acknowledgement at Conference
Includes:
-2 Registrations
-Recognition on the APP, Website, Program & Venue
-Opportunity to Sponsor a Coffee Break w Signage
- Speaking opportunity to Thank a Speaker at Conference
-Verbal Acknowledgement at Conference
Bronze Sponsorship
$5,000
Includes:
-1 Registration
-Recognition on the APP, Website, Program & Venue
-Verbal Acknowledgement at Conference
Includes:
-1 Registration
-Recognition on the APP, Website, Program & Venue
-Verbal Acknowledgement at Conference
Friends of BRC Sponsorship
$1,500
-Recognition on the APP, Website, Program & Venue
-Verbal Acknowledgement at Conference
-Recognition on the APP, Website, Program & Venue
-Verbal Acknowledgement at Conference
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!