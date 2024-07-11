BRC Conference 2024 Sponsors

273 Power St

Penticton, BC V2A 7K9, Canada

Platinum Sponsorship
$25,000
Includes: -6 Registrations -Exhibitor Booth -Preferred Recognition on the APP, Website, Program & Venue -Opportunity to provide opening or closing remarks -Opportunity to Sponsor Networking Event and/or Banquet w Signage -Verbal Acknowledgement at Conference
Gold Sponsorship
$15,000
Includes: -3 Registrations -Exhibitor Booth -Preferred Recognition on the APP, Website, Program & Venue -Opportunity to Sponsor a lunch w Signage - Speaking opportunity/Introduction of a speaker at Conference -Verbal Acknowledgement at Conference
Silver Sponsorship
$10,000
Includes: -2 Registrations -Recognition on the APP, Website, Program & Venue -Opportunity to Sponsor a Coffee Break w Signage - Speaking opportunity to Thank a Speaker at Conference -Verbal Acknowledgement at Conference
Bronze Sponsorship
$5,000
Includes: -1 Registration -Recognition on the APP, Website, Program & Venue -Verbal Acknowledgement at Conference
Friends of BRC Sponsorship
$1,500
-Recognition on the APP, Website, Program & Venue -Verbal Acknowledgement at Conference

