Homegrown Harvest w/ Clark Price, Jennifer Cardini, Regal86, Ron Like Hell, Flush & More

26$+tx | This ticket gives access to the event before 11PM only. If you are late, you will have to pay the difference of the door price. Our staff is not responsible for any delays you experience in getting to the venue. This tier will end on March 15th at noon if we don't run out of them before.
26$+tx | This ticket gives access to the event before 11PM only. If you are late, you will have to pay the difference of the door price. Our staff is not responsible for any delays you experience in getting to the venue. This tier will end on March 15th at noon if we don't run out of them before.
Pre-Midnight Entry (Difference to be paid after Midnight)
$40.24
35$+tx | This ticket gives access to the event before midnight only. If you are late, you will have to pay the difference of the door price. Our staff is not responsible for any delays you experience in getting to the venue. This tier will end on March 15th at noon if we don't run out of them before.
35$+tx | This ticket gives access to the event before midnight only. If you are late, you will have to pay the difference of the door price. Our staff is not responsible for any delays you experience in getting to the venue. This tier will end on March 15th at noon if we don't run out of them before.
General Admission
$48.29
42$+tx | All-night long Entry
42$+tx | All-night long Entry
Last Chance / Door
$52.90
46+tx
46+tx
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!