Join OperAtlantic for their inaugural event, where East Coast meets Opera; an “Opera Kitchen Party.” Where the high notes are hot and the beeris ice cold. There will be games, fun and more. We look forward to showcasing some wonderful local talent at the Basement of the Economy Shoe Shop located at 1665 Argyle St., Halifax.Music Directed by the undeniably talented, Tara Scott and MCed by the one-and-only Bunni Lapin. Warm up your vocal chords and get ready to join in on some of opera’s favourite choruses!