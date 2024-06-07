2024 Kiwanis Club of Toronto Cocktail Royale | Nashville Nights

Y'all ready for a night of boots-tappin', strings-strummin' fun that'll have you yellin' "Yeehaw" louder than a cowboy on payday? Well, saddle up and mark your calendars for June 7th, 2024 at 7:00 PM . The Kiwanis Club of Toronto is bringing the heat with the Kiwanis Cocktail Royale | Nashville Nights!





This hoedown wouldn't be complete without some mouth-watering food & drink. Think Southern comfort at its finest, with a spread that's as tempting as a cool breeze on a hot Nashville night. And what's a Nashville Night without a chance to snag some treasures? Our silent auction is loaded with goodies that'll have you bidding faster than a banjo player's fingers. Plus, we're rolling out the red carpet for our 2024 Kiwanis Club of Toronto Foundation Grant Recipients, honouring those shining stars who've made a difference with their dedication and hard work. Don't forget the table games too!





But hold your horses, there's more! We're talking a full-on country extravaganza featuring the live tunes of the one and only Rob Watts Band. Trust me, you won't want to miss their high-energy performance that's sure to get your heart racin' and your feet movin'. Don't just take my word for it, mosey on over to their YouTube channel and see what the fuss is all about: Rob Watts Music on YouTube 🎶





Whether you're a country music aficionado or just in it for the good times, this event promises a night filled with laughter, dancing, and memories that'll last longer than the longest country road. So grab your best pair of boots, don your fanciest hat, and let's make some noise for a cause that's close to our hearts. Y'all don't want to miss this shindig. It's gonna be one for the books, folks! See ya there, partner! 🤠🎉