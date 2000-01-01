Nurture Your NOGGIN

Keep your head warm, thoughts warm, and be kind to yourself! This is a reminder to pay attention to what’s knocking around in your noggin! Be compassionate towards yourself and those around you.





We are selling warm and cozy CMHA toques and scarves this winter, to gear up for the cold season. Toques are $20 each, scarves are $30, or choose a bundle with both for $50 and receive a free Egg Nog tea from Spirit Oak!





All proceeds go directly to CMHA Kenora programs and stay within our community. Get ready for the holiday season early and pick these up for the perfect gift or stocking stuffer, while supporting mental health for all!





Online orders can be picked up from CMHA Kenora's main office. You will receive an email notification when your order is ready for pick-up. For alternate purchasing options, contact Jamie Clinton, Fundraising and Prevention Coordinator at 807-468-1838 ext. 8127, or [email protected].





We thank everyone for their support!