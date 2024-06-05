Silent Auction 2024

CONNECTED. CELEBRATED. HOME. "I am dancing in the living skies full of blessings. The light is taking over, I am in the beam, inside the warm embrace of safety. I explore like a child and find happiness in every breath. It is an internal celebration of connection, a place to fully be me. Through the joy I know, this is what it feels like to find a home within yourself." Acrylic on Wood 18” x 24” Amanda Wand is an Abstract Artist, Art Teacher, and Creative Team Building Facilitator in Toronto, Canada. She is currently represented by Kefi Art Gallery. Amanda's artwork can be defined as a vulnerability in colour. As an empath, her work is heavily influenced by how people treat themselves and others. It explores concepts of connectivity, identity, and self-worth. Her artwork is uniquely honest and as an intuitive painter, she surrenders to her flow and creates what she needs to feel. Amanda uses bright colours, and large strokes varying between softness and elements of texture in her creations to explain universal feelings that sometimes cannot be expressed with words. She is inspired by light reflections, nature, and vivid colour. Her work represents a range of emotions that she invites viewers to observe abstractly and feel intuitively.

CONNECTED. CELEBRATED. HOME. "I am dancing in the living skies full of blessings. The light is taking over, I am in the beam, inside the warm embrace of safety. I explore like a child and find happiness in every breath. It is an internal celebration of connection, a place to fully be me. Through the joy I know, this is what it feels like to find a home within yourself." Acrylic on Wood 18” x 24” Amanda Wand is an Abstract Artist, Art Teacher, and Creative Team Building Facilitator in Toronto, Canada. She is currently represented by Kefi Art Gallery. Amanda's artwork can be defined as a vulnerability in colour. As an empath, her work is heavily influenced by how people treat themselves and others. It explores concepts of connectivity, identity, and self-worth. Her artwork is uniquely honest and as an intuitive painter, she surrenders to her flow and creates what she needs to feel. Amanda uses bright colours, and large strokes varying between softness and elements of texture in her creations to explain universal feelings that sometimes cannot be expressed with words. She is inspired by light reflections, nature, and vivid colour. Her work represents a range of emotions that she invites viewers to observe abstractly and feel intuitively.

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