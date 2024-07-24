Bleu Massawippi

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Bleu Massawippi

About the memberships

Members of Blue Massawippi 2025

Regular Member
$25

Valid until March 21, 2027

By making a contribution of $25, become a member and receive the following benefits and services in return: Voting right at the Annual General Meeting Bleu Massawippi's Annual Activity Report 1 Bleu Massawippi sticker Access to web pages reserved for members
Supporting Member
$50

Valid until March 21, 2027

If you make a contribution of $50 or more, you will receive the following additional benefits and services: 2 Bleu Massawippi stickers Special service offer provided by Sidex to supporting members. Preferential offers from local companies offered to supporting members.
Ambassador Member
$1,000

Valid until March 21, 2027

If your donation exceeds $1000 or more, you will receive the following additional services and benefits: 2 Bleu Massawippi stickers Special service offer provided by Sidex to supporting members. Preferential offers from local companies offered to supporting members. Public thank you at our annual cocktail, if you allow it.
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