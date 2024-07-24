Members of Blue Massawippi 2025

If your donation exceeds $1000 or more, you will receive the following additional services and benefits: 2 Bleu Massawippi stickers Special service offer provided by Sidex to supporting members. Preferential offers from local companies offered to supporting members. Public thank you at our annual cocktail, if you allow it.

If your donation exceeds $1000 or more, you will receive the following additional services and benefits: 2 Bleu Massawippi stickers Special service offer provided by Sidex to supporting members. Preferential offers from local companies offered to supporting members. Public thank you at our annual cocktail, if you allow it.

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