Members of Blue Massawippi 2025

By making a contribution of $25, become a member and receive the following benefits and services in return:
Voting right at the Annual General Meeting
Bleu Massawippi's Annual Activity Report
1 Bleu Massawippi sticker
Access to web pages reserved for members
By making a contribution of $25, become a member and receive the following benefits and services in return:
Voting right at the Annual General Meeting
Bleu Massawippi's Annual Activity Report
1 Bleu Massawippi sticker
Access to web pages reserved for members
Supporting Member
$50
Valid until March 21, 2027
If you make a contribution of $50 or more, you will receive the following additional benefits and services:
2 Bleu Massawippi stickers
Special service offer provided by Sidex to supporting members.
Preferential offers from local companies offered to supporting members.
If you make a contribution of $50 or more, you will receive the following additional benefits and services:
2 Bleu Massawippi stickers
Special service offer provided by Sidex to supporting members.
Preferential offers from local companies offered to supporting members.
Ambassador Member
$1,000
Valid until March 21, 2027
If your donation exceeds $1000 or more, you will receive the following additional services and benefits:
2 Bleu Massawippi stickers
Special service offer provided by Sidex to supporting members.
Preferential offers from local companies offered to supporting members.
Public thank you at our annual cocktail, if you allow it.
If your donation exceeds $1000 or more, you will receive the following additional services and benefits:
2 Bleu Massawippi stickers
Special service offer provided by Sidex to supporting members.
Preferential offers from local companies offered to supporting members.
Public thank you at our annual cocktail, if you allow it.
Add a donation for Bleu Massawippi
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