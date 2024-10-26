TCA - Christmas & 2024 Year End Celebrations

TCA is deeply grateful for your generous gift of $5.00. Thank you for your support of Food Drive. Your gift helps us get one step closer to our fundraising dollar goal $2000. The food and funds donated through these drives help Food Bank to fill gaps in their inventory, purchase food to meet diverse and cultural dietary needs. Thanks again.

TCA is deeply grateful for your generous gift of $5.00. Thank you for your support of Food Drive. Your gift helps us get one step closer to our fundraising dollar goal $2000. The food and funds donated through these drives help Food Bank to fill gaps in their inventory, purchase food to meet diverse and cultural dietary needs. Thanks again.

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