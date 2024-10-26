TCA - Christmas & 2024 Year End Celebrations

Registered paid member for the year 2024. Family - Two Adults only
Registered paid member for the year 2024. Family - Two Adults only
Child (Aged between 0 and 6)
Free
To be accompanied with an adult.
To be accompanied with an adult.
Child (Aged between 7 and 12)
Free
To be accompanied with an adult.
To be accompanied with an adult.
Child (Aged between 13 and 15)
Free
To be accompanied with an adult.
To be accompanied with an adult.
Food Drive Donation
$5
TCA is deeply grateful for your generous gift of $5.00. Thank you for your support of Food Drive. Your gift helps us get one step closer to our fundraising dollar goal $2000.
The food and funds donated through these drives help Food Bank to fill gaps in their inventory, purchase food to meet diverse and cultural dietary needs. Thanks again.
TCA is deeply grateful for your generous gift of $5.00. Thank you for your support of Food Drive. Your gift helps us get one step closer to our fundraising dollar goal $2000.
The food and funds donated through these drives help Food Bank to fill gaps in their inventory, purchase food to meet diverse and cultural dietary needs. Thanks again.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!