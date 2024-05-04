MY Legacy - Spring Cup 2024 - Open Age Basketball Tournament

Date: Saturday, May 4th, 2024

Time: 10 am to 4 pm (estimated time)

Venue: Mayfield Secondary School (5000 Mayfield Rd, Caledon East, ON L7C 0Z5)

Team Capacity: 8-10 Teams

Player Registration Fee: captains collect funds from their teammates and make 1 team payment.

Early Reg Fee: $450/team, applicable until April 13 th . A non-refundable deposit of $150 can be made to lock this rate.

applicable until April 13 . Late Reg Fee: $550/team, applicable April 14th - 27th.

New Uniform Fee: $20 per player (returning players with black and white uniforms do not need to pay)

EMT: [email protected] (Include team name, and player name in comment section).

Prize For Winners: FREE Registration to the 2024 Summer Cup

Team Roster: Min 5 – Max 8 players on a team

Tournament Format: Teams will play 3 round-robin games with 2 x 15 minute halves, no stoppage time.



Playoff: Top 4 teams will qualify for the playoffs. Games will be 2 x 15 minute halves, stoppage time in the final 2 minutes if the point differential is 10 or less. Playoffs will be single elimination bracket.

Teams are registered when payment and team roster is submitted.

**MY Legacy reserves the right to remove teams and players from the tournament found in violation of our rules and policies on the day of the tournament**