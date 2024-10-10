FALL Kids Craft Club- Sensory Play & Craft Making

Join Katrina from The Sensory Club and Courtney from Wildflour Fields for a sensory based, creative craft pop up event! WHO: All ages WHEN: Thursday October 24, 2024 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am WHERE: Wildflour Fields Studio, 664 Golf Club Road Unit #3 Hamilton, Ontario. Pop-up event includes exploring with sensory, play dough & loose parts craft materials. (Please note this is not a drop-off event, parents are required to stay) COST: $20 per child, per visit

Join Katrina from The Sensory Club and Courtney from Wildflour Fields for a sensory based, creative craft pop up event! WHO: All ages WHEN: Thursday October 24, 2024 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am WHERE: Wildflour Fields Studio, 664 Golf Club Road Unit #3 Hamilton, Ontario. Pop-up event includes exploring with sensory, play dough & loose parts craft materials. (Please note this is not a drop-off event, parents are required to stay) COST: $20 per child, per visit

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