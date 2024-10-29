Benefit Evening 2025 - L'Envolée

This purchase includes 8 tickets and a privileged location in the room. Payment method by check or bank transfer. We will send you the tickets by email after your purchase. You will receive a tax receipt whose value remains to be determined.

This purchase includes 8 tickets and a privileged location in the room. Payment method by check or bank transfer. We will send you the tickets by email after your purchase. You will receive a tax receipt whose value remains to be determined.

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