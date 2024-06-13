Breakaway Entertainment Toronto Fringe 2024 Fundraiser
Pick-up location
101 Charles St E, Toronto, ON M4Y 0A9, Canada
“Colors of the Wind” Original Work by Ani
$125
Starting bid
“Colors of the Wind”
Artist name: ANI
Medium: Oil on Mix media paper
Dimensions: 11x14
Year completed: 2023
Description: An original work by Chilean artist Ani. In the search to experience fantasies through art the artist have developed this painting trying to mix FineArts and FanArt, reviewing memories from their time working with The Walt Disney Company, and going back to some of the world’s favorite stories of all time.
Website: https://phenomenal-princeanifromchile.wordpress.com
Instagram: @prince.ani.fromchile
Includes Certificate of Authenticity
Does not include frame
“Colors of the Wind”
Artist name: ANI
Medium: Oil on Mix media paper
Dimensions: 11x14
Year completed: 2023
Description: An original work by Chilean artist Ani. In the search to experience fantasies through art the artist have developed this painting trying to mix FineArts and FanArt, reviewing memories from their time working with The Walt Disney Company, and going back to some of the world’s favorite stories of all time.
Website: https://phenomenal-princeanifromchile.wordpress.com
Instagram: @prince.ani.fromchile
Includes Certificate of Authenticity
Does not include frame
Night out at an Italian Restaurant (Piano Piano Gift Card &
$55
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out at Toronto's famous Piano Piano Restaurant. With two locations to choose from experience some of the city's finest Italian cuisine. Gift Card valued at $60
This item includes a bottle of Peninsula Ridge Unoaked Chardonnay White and Fielding Estates Award winning Rock Pile Red Wine
Enjoy a night out at Toronto's famous Piano Piano Restaurant. With two locations to choose from experience some of the city's finest Italian cuisine. Gift Card valued at $60
This item includes a bottle of Peninsula Ridge Unoaked Chardonnay White and Fielding Estates Award winning Rock Pile Red Wine
Fielding Estates Wine & Cidar Basket
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy a Wine & Cidar Basket packed with a selection of Fielding Estate Winery Wine & Cidar.
A Niagara based winery it serves as a tribute to their Haliburton Highlands roots, and is affectionately called the Wine Lodge. The architecture is inspired by the natural environment, and the Muskoka chair on our label is both a nod to our history and passion for the outdoors.
Items include a bottle of Fielding Estate Red Conception, Gewurztraminer, Award Winning Rose, two Fielding Craft Cidars and a $20 gift card to the winery for additional exploration.
Enjoy a Wine & Cidar Basket packed with a selection of Fielding Estate Winery Wine & Cidar.
A Niagara based winery it serves as a tribute to their Haliburton Highlands roots, and is affectionately called the Wine Lodge. The architecture is inspired by the natural environment, and the Muskoka chair on our label is both a nod to our history and passion for the outdoors.
Items include a bottle of Fielding Estate Red Conception, Gewurztraminer, Award Winning Rose, two Fielding Craft Cidars and a $20 gift card to the winery for additional exploration.
Toronto Blue Jays Tickets
$50
Starting bid
Watch the boys of summer your Toronto Bluejays take on the Texas Rangers at the Rogers Centre
July 26 7:07pm start time.
Two Tickets 500 level
retail value - $80
Watch the boys of summer your Toronto Bluejays take on the Texas Rangers at the Rogers Centre
July 26 7:07pm start time.
Two Tickets 500 level
retail value - $80
Off-Mirvish's Titanique (2 Tickets)
$75
Starting bid
Two tickets to the Off-Mirvish production of Titanique.
All aboard NYC’s must-sea musical comedy! When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.
Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night?
Our story begins when Céline Dion hijacks a Titanic Museum tour and enchants the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog.
Featuring powerhouse voices and show-stopping numbers (plus, contemporary pop culture and punchy odes to the 90s film), Titanique is a one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia and heart.
See you aboard the Ship of Dreams, girlfriends!
Ticket Date/Location
Sunday, December 8, 2024 7:00PM
CAA Theatre
Retail Value - $100
Two tickets to the Off-Mirvish production of Titanique.
All aboard NYC’s must-sea musical comedy! When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.
Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night?
Our story begins when Céline Dion hijacks a Titanic Museum tour and enchants the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog.
Featuring powerhouse voices and show-stopping numbers (plus, contemporary pop culture and punchy odes to the 90s film), Titanique is a one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia and heart.
See you aboard the Ship of Dreams, girlfriends!
Ticket Date/Location
Sunday, December 8, 2024 7:00PM
CAA Theatre
Retail Value - $100
Jazz Workshop with Adam Martino
$175
Starting bid
Bring Breakaway Entertainment Artistic Director Adam Martino to your studio for a two hour Theatre Jazz/Jazz dance workshop.
With over 20 years of experience performing, choreographing, producing and teaching within the Canadian Entertainment industry and serving as Breakaway Entertainment's Artistic Director since 2012. Adam's unique style and approach to jazz dance is one of a kind.
For more information about Adam Martino check out: https://www.adammartinoentertainment.com/biography
Retail Value - $300
Bring Breakaway Entertainment Artistic Director Adam Martino to your studio for a two hour Theatre Jazz/Jazz dance workshop.
With over 20 years of experience performing, choreographing, producing and teaching within the Canadian Entertainment industry and serving as Breakaway Entertainment's Artistic Director since 2012. Adam's unique style and approach to jazz dance is one of a kind.
For more information about Adam Martino check out: https://www.adammartinoentertainment.com/biography
Retail Value - $300
Dance Competition Choreography with Adam Martino
$350
Starting bid
Have your next dance competition piece choreographed by award winning Canadian Choreographer & Instructor Adam Martino.
With over 20 years of experience performing, choreographing, producing and teaching within the Canadian Entertainment industry and serving as Breakaway Entertainment's Artistic Director since 2012. Adam's unique style and approach to jazz dance is one of a kind. Adam's choreographic work has been nominated for over 5 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards for Best Choreography and Won the 2018 BroadwayWorld Toronto Best Fringe Musical Award.
For more information about Adam Martino check out: https://www.adammartinoentertainment.com/biography
Retail Value - $550
Have your next dance competition piece choreographed by award winning Canadian Choreographer & Instructor Adam Martino.
With over 20 years of experience performing, choreographing, producing and teaching within the Canadian Entertainment industry and serving as Breakaway Entertainment's Artistic Director since 2012. Adam's unique style and approach to jazz dance is one of a kind. Adam's choreographic work has been nominated for over 5 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards for Best Choreography and Won the 2018 BroadwayWorld Toronto Best Fringe Musical Award.
For more information about Adam Martino check out: https://www.adammartinoentertainment.com/biography
Retail Value - $550
Table For Four - Bootlegger Burlesque
$75
Starting bid
In honour of 'Scenes From An Italian Restaurant'...
The rumours… are true! #BootleggersBurlesque is bringing you a very special #Italian themed show with the most fabulous cast in the city!
Enjoy an exciting night out for four to Bootleggers Burlesque. Table for four seating and admission included.
Bootleggers Burlesque is a classic live burlesque performance that is brought to you by A'Slayna Von Hunt, joined by a new lineup of performers monthly! Join us at Capone's Cocktail Lounge and end your weekend off with a drink and a Sunday burlesque show.
Date: July 14th Doors: 7:00pm Showtime: 8:00pm
Capone's cocktail lounge (Bar Lokys)
1573 Bloor Street West Toronto, ON M6P 1A6
Retail Value - $110
In honour of 'Scenes From An Italian Restaurant'...
The rumours… are true! #BootleggersBurlesque is bringing you a very special #Italian themed show with the most fabulous cast in the city!
Enjoy an exciting night out for four to Bootleggers Burlesque. Table for four seating and admission included.
Bootleggers Burlesque is a classic live burlesque performance that is brought to you by A'Slayna Von Hunt, joined by a new lineup of performers monthly! Join us at Capone's Cocktail Lounge and end your weekend off with a drink and a Sunday burlesque show.
Date: July 14th Doors: 7:00pm Showtime: 8:00pm
Capone's cocktail lounge (Bar Lokys)
1573 Bloor Street West Toronto, ON M6P 1A6
Retail Value - $110
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