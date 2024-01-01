Paddle for Habitat

come paddle with us.





from NOW until September 27th!





•you choose the date - as long as you’ve paddled before September 27th! That’s when we tally.

•you determine the distance! we pass no judgment here!

•paddle what you have; an inner tube and your hands totally qualify.

•make sure to tag us on social media! share photo’s of your triumph! or, blooper reel! #paddleforhabitat





Instagram @h4hkingston

Facebook @habitatkingston

Twitter @HabitatKingston





•$10 to register – that’s it! you set the target you want to fundraise. any amount is welcome. have your friends and family pledge towards your goal.

we would simply love your support.

•last but not least, help us spread the word! if you know someone who loves to paddle or be out on the water, let them know! imagine if this event went national!





Habitat for Humanity Kingston Limestone Region is incredibly proud of all we've been able to accomplish. It is the result of outstanding community support and local commitment to our vision where everyone has a safe and affordable place to live.

For us, it is one answer to the critical need for housing here in our community. Safer, more stable homes create stronger communities. Over the years we've been blessed with the opportunity to partner with local businesses, municipalities, service clubs and individuals throughout the region.

Our newest opportunity for build growth is property acquired in East Kingston which will accommodate four (4) townhouses provide homes for four incredible families.

We rely on our community participation and involvement to both fund and build each project.

Every dollar that donors invest is used for our homebuilding program.

We are asking you to help us build strong walls - literally. And, build an event that will occur annually for years to come.