持続可能性ネットワーキング：東京 ~ Sustainability Networking: Tokyo





**English will follow below.**





日本語版:





東京での持続可能性ネットワーキング、2024年2月へようこそ。

当イベントの目標は、東京の持続可能性専門家＆学生コミュニティで新しいプロのつながりを作ることです。

持続可能性ネットワーキングには、持続可能性に関心を持つ他の専門家や学生と出会うことが含まれます。それは、キャリアのインスピレーション、メンターシップ、または新しいコラボレーションを作成するために、同じような持続可能性の関心を共有する地域のプロフェッショナルまたは学生と出会うことです。





ネットワーキングに興味を持つ他の方も招待できます。彼らにこのチケットリンクを共有して、自分の場所を確保できます！





イベントは以下の場所で開催されます：

＆t カフェ表参道

〒150-0001 東京都渋谷区神宮前4丁目22−18 LEAF表参道 1F





参加するにはチケットを予約してください！





参加は無料です！各ネットワーキングセッションの人数に制限がありますので、確実に参加される方のみチケットを予約してください。





イベントは日英バイリンガルです。





レストランからお茶、ドリンク、または食事を購入して感謝の意を表明することをお勧めします！





注意：将来の持続可能性ネットワーキングイベントのプロモーションのために写真を撮影します。写真を撮られたくない場合は、当日写真を撮るカメラマンにお知らせください。選ばれた写真は@ecoculture.eventsに投稿されますので、フォローしてご覧ください！





ご質問がある場合は、Instagramの@ecoculture.eventsまでお送りください。

お会いできることを楽しみにしています！

ミルトン :)





English Version:



Welcome to our Sustainability Networking in Tokyo, February 2024.

The goal of our event is to create new professional connections in the Tokyo Sustainability Professional & Student Community.

Sustainability networking involves meeting other professionals or students in your area who share a similar interest in sustainability, either as career inspiration, mentorship, or to create new collaborations.





You may invite others interest to the networking as well. Please share with them this ticketing link and they can reserve their spot!





The event will be held at:

&t Cafe Omotesando

Japan, 〒150-0001 Tokyo, Shibuya City, Jingumae, 4 Chome−22−18 LEAF表参道 1F





Please reserve a ticket in order to participate!





Participation is free! There is a limit of people for each networking session, so please only reserve your ticket if you are certain to come.





The event will be bilingual Japanese-English.





You are encouraged to purchase a tea, drink or meal from the restaurant to thank them for hosting us!





NOTE: Photos are taken to promote future sustainability networking events. If you would not like your photo taken please tell the photographers on the day-of and you will be excluded from photographs. Thank you. Selected photos will be posted at @ecoculture.events, please follow us to see them!





If you have any questions, please send them to us at @ecoculture.events on Instagram.

Looking forward to meeting you there!

Milton:)