Seaside Magazine Charity Road Hockey Tournament Volunteer Sign-up

Thank you for joining us on June 8!
Help us stay in touch and make the day a huge success by completing your registration.
Set-up / registration will start at 7:00 am on game day.
Depending upon your voluteer assignment, please plan to arrive onsite 1/2 hr before your shift to check-in.
Volunteers will be provided with a BBQ lunch ticket.
Thank you for joining us on June 8!
Help us stay in touch and make the day a huge success by completing your registration.
Set-up / registration will start at 7:00 am on game day.
Depending upon your voluteer assignment, please plan to arrive onsite 1/2 hr before your shift to check-in.
Volunteers will be provided with a BBQ lunch ticket.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!