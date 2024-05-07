Seaside Magazine Charity Road Hockey Tournament Volunteer Sign-up

Thank you for joining us on June 8! Help us stay in touch and make the day a huge success by completing your registration. Set-up / registration will start at 7:00 am on game day. Depending upon your voluteer assignment, please plan to arrive onsite 1/2 hr before your shift to check-in. Volunteers will be provided with a BBQ lunch ticket.

Thank you for joining us on June 8! Help us stay in touch and make the day a huge success by completing your registration. Set-up / registration will start at 7:00 am on game day. Depending upon your voluteer assignment, please plan to arrive onsite 1/2 hr before your shift to check-in. Volunteers will be provided with a BBQ lunch ticket.

More details...