Butterfly- Asian and Migrant Sex Worker Support Network

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Butterfly- Asian and Migrant Sex Worker Support Network

About this event

The Butterfly Effect: 10 Year Anniversary Fundraising Gala

421 Dundas St W 3rd floor

Toronto, ON M5T 2W4, Canada

Butterfly Solidarity
$100
Want to show your love to Butterfly but can't join us on October 3? Buy a Butterfly Solidarity ticket to show your solidarity and love <3 to support migrant sex workers! Your donation will help us continue our work for the next decade!
Add a donation for Butterfly- Asian and Migrant Sex Worker Support Network

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!