Polo shirt - Golf Against Cancer

The 10th anniversary of Golf Against Cancer will be held on June 22nd at the Club de golf de l'Île de Montréal. To benefit prostate cancer research, you can purchase a polo shirt for the event via this form.





For golf participants, it will be possible to pick up your polo directly on the morning of the event. For those not participating in the golf event, it will be possible to pick up your polo at the Institute of Cancer Research of Montreal office located at 900 St-Denis Street, Montreal, after the event.