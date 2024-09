The Wings of Spring Concert

Welcome to Richmond Delta Youth Orchestra's Annual Concert for Symphony, Junior and Senior Winds divisions. Join us for an unforgettable afternoon led by accomplished conductors William Broverman and Stephen Robb.





Our wind ensembles will perform to us John Philip Sousa's The Loyal Legion March, followed by Elliot Del Borgo's Highland Echoes and Gustav Holst's Jupiter from the Planets. Our program features Nicholas Chin, our Symphony division's Concerto Competition winner, who will play to us William Walton's Concerto for Viola (Mvt I). Our Symphony division, joined by players from wind ensembles, will amaze us with Florence Price's Symphony in E minor (Mvt I and III). Finally, the concert will close with Arturo Márquez's Danzon No. 2.





Purchase your concert tickets now and be part of this extraordinary celebration of symphonic artistry!