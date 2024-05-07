R2R24 Conference - Group Rate

This all-inclusive package provides entrance into the full experience of the in-person conference for 10 people from your organization. This includes all sessions, events, and meals throughout the three and a half days. This does not include accommodation in Blyth, ON. (HST Included in price). If more than 10 people are attending, let us know below on the form. See website for more conference details: www.ruralcreativity.org

This all-inclusive package provides entrance into the full experience of the in-person conference for 10 people from your organization. This includes all sessions, events, and meals throughout the three and a half days. This does not include accommodation in Blyth, ON. (HST Included in price). If more than 10 people are attending, let us know below on the form. See website for more conference details: www.ruralcreativity.org

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