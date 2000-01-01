After the success of FizzBuzzed, a competitive coding drinking event riffing off the infamous scene from the social network, we heard the feedback. It was great, amazing, spectacular and many people asked us to do it again, but we can make it even better.





FizzBuzzed 2.0 will take all the lessons from the original, and deliver an improved experience including: easier problems, starting the drinking sooner, shorter duration and more punishing penalties among other changes. The full event details are available here: https://bit.ly/48UN5a3





FizzBuzzed 2.0 will take place on February 16th at the Tipsy Cow at 6:45pm.