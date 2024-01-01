Agile Coach Camp Canada

Coach Camp Canada 2024 is a premier gathering designed for Agilists who are passionate about elevating their coaching skills, sharing insights, and learning from the leading minds in Agile coaching. Set to unfold in the heart of Canada, this event promises an immersive experience where participants can connect with like-minded professionals, engage in deep discussions, and explore the latest trends and challenges in the Agile community.



Over the course of two dynamic days, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a wide range of activities, including workshops, keynote speeches, and interactive sessions. These activities are meticulously planned to cater to all levels of experience, from novice practitioners to seasoned Agile coaches, ensuring valuable takeaways for every participant.