Logo
Aid for SKIF
Payment method*
Or pay another way
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA, their Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. By confirming your payment, you agree to Zeffy's Privacy Policy.

Raffle


Let's go It raffle time instead of asking for donations we want everyone to have a chance of winning something unique. SKIF is the commander of Atey, they're in need of a SUV our target is $7,500 USD. Once we reach that the winners will be notified. 1st prize is this set, 2nd place will be 2 sculptures & 3rd place will be 1 sculpture, they're made from epoxy that include pieces of wheat, sunflowers & glow in the dark stones. Each one is unique, one of a kind.

Thank you ahead of time for standing with Ukraine & believing in team Atey.

@SKIF_A_S_G  PayPal [email protected]

You can always message me @BroncoChick21 on twitter for more inquiries while Atey is holding the line.

Good luck everyone 💙💛

Free forms by