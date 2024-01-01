common:stripeAccountDeprecatedMessageFallback

Geordie Theatre Event - Virginia Wolf ** No longer selling tickets

D.B. Clarke Theatre, Concordia University, Pavillion Henry F.Hall Bldg, 1455 Boulevard de Maisonneuve O, Montreal, Quebec H3G 1M8

*** Please note that when you proceed to payment, it asks whether you want to give a tip. That money does NOT go to Girl Guides and you can easily set the value to zero if you wish. ***

Theatre Experience - live play and talkback session.

Tickets are non-refundable but they may be transferred to another attendee.

All tickets must be printed and brought with you. Digital tickets will not be accepted.

A Spark or Brownie group can have 2 free Leaders for up to 10 girls and one more free Leader for every additional set of 1-5 girls. (For example, a group of 13 girls could have 3 free Guiders).

A Guide group can have 2 free Leaders for up to 14 girls and one more free Leader for every additional set of 1-7 girls.

A group of Pathfinders can have a free Leader for every set of 1-7 girls.

A group of Rangers can have 1 free Leader for every set of 1-15 girls.

