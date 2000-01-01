Stories and Song with Denise Pelley, June 23rd

Join musical artist Denise Pelley with accompaniment by Stephen Holowitz in a new lecture and listen series about Famous Black Canadians.





Our first edition focuses on Viola Desmond, Civil and Women's Rights Activist, and George Elliott Clarke, Poet. Light refreshments will provided. Learn about their lives and impacts while also enjoying musical performances by Pelley and Holowitz.





Our second edition of this workshop will be happening on September 29th, so make sure to check back to learn more!





Date and Time: Sunday June 23 2:00pm





Registration Cost: $20.00, this also includes admission to the Heritage Village to explore.





Location: This series will be taking place inside Fanshawe Pioneer Village, at the AME Church. Enter at 1424 Clarke Rd in London, Ontario.





Note: We are using the Zeffy platform for our ticketing for this event. During your transaction, you will be asked to donate to Zeffy (you will see a percentage recommendation). To remove to optional donation to Zeffy, simply click the list beside "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! 🇨🇦" and input 0.