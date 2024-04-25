Full Meal Package Upgrade

Guest BBQ Ticket. (If you are enrolled in a class, your Monday BBQ is included. If you are a registered guest, you must purchase to attend BBQ). Please be sure to advise us of any food allergies (see option below).

Guest BBQ Ticket. (If you are enrolled in a class, your Monday BBQ is included. If you are a registered guest, you must purchase to attend BBQ). Please be sure to advise us of any food allergies (see option below).

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