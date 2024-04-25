Northern Lights Bluegrass & Old Tyme Music Society, Inc.
About this event
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Full Meal Package Upgrade
Meal Package Upgrade
$115
Upgrade from Lunches/Snacks to Full Meal Package
Upgrade from Lunches/Snacks to Full Meal Package
Welcome BBQ (guests only)
$25
Guest BBQ Ticket. (If you are enrolled in a class, your Monday BBQ is included. If you are a registered guest, you must purchase to attend BBQ). Please be sure to advise us of any food allergies (see option below).
Guest BBQ Ticket. (If you are enrolled in a class, your Monday BBQ is included. If you are a registered guest, you must purchase to attend BBQ). Please be sure to advise us of any food allergies (see option below).
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