MUSICAL THEATRE CAMP SUMMER 2024

REGISTRATION ONLY TUITION: $295.00 - By completing this form a space will be held for your child in our program. Please keep an eye out for an email (within 3 to 5 business days) with your tuition invoice and instructions for payment.

REGISTRATION ONLY TUITION: $295.00 - By completing this form a space will be held for your child in our program. Please keep an eye out for an email (within 3 to 5 business days) with your tuition invoice and instructions for payment.

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