MUSICAL THEATRE CAMP SUMMER 2024

REGISTRATION ONLY
TUITION: $295.00 -
By completing this form a space will be held for your child in our program. Please keep an eye out for an email (within 3 to 5 business days) with your tuition invoice and instructions for payment.
REGISTRATION ONLY
TUITION: $295.00 -
By completing this form a space will be held for your child in our program. Please keep an eye out for an email (within 3 to 5 business days) with your tuition invoice and instructions for payment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!