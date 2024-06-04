STAGECOACH SCHOOL FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS SOCIETY

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STAGECOACH SCHOOL FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS SOCIETY

About this event

MUSICAL THEATRE CAMP SUMMER 2024

Musical Theatre Camp - Summer 2024 item
Musical Theatre Camp - Summer 2024
Free
REGISTRATION ONLY TUITION: $295.00 - By completing this form a space will be held for your child in our program. Please keep an eye out for an email (within 3 to 5 business days) with your tuition invoice and instructions for payment.

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