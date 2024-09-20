Hearts for OCF

Hand made ceramic Oconto heart in support of the OCF. 100% of proceeds going to the Oconto Campership Fund. Local potter in Huntsville, Ontario : Karen Gray. Limited edition for the 100th Reunion. After ordering Hearts can be picked up at the Tuck Shop

Hand made ceramic Oconto heart in support of the OCF. 100% of proceeds going to the Oconto Campership Fund. Local potter in Huntsville, Ontario : Karen Gray. Limited edition for the 100th Reunion. After ordering Hearts can be picked up at the Tuck Shop

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