OCONTO CAMPERSHIP FUND

Offered by

OCONTO CAMPERSHIP FUND

About this shop

Hearts for OCF

Hand Made Ceramic Oconto Ornament item
Hand Made Ceramic Oconto Ornament
$30
Hand made ceramic Oconto heart in support of the OCF. 100% of proceeds going to the Oconto Campership Fund. Local potter in Huntsville, Ontario : Karen Gray. Limited edition for the 100th Reunion. After ordering Hearts can be picked up at the Tuck Shop

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!