Community Pack Walk on July 6!

1 ticket = 1 raffle entry. If you want MORE RAFFLE ENTRIES, please purchase more tickets! However, you just need 1 ticket per dog (so if 2 of you are walking 1 dog, you just need 1 ticket). If you want to join but DO NOT plan to bring a dog, please buy 1 ticket for yourself!

1 ticket = 1 raffle entry. If you want MORE RAFFLE ENTRIES, please purchase more tickets! However, you just need 1 ticket per dog (so if 2 of you are walking 1 dog, you just need 1 ticket). If you want to join but DO NOT plan to bring a dog, please buy 1 ticket for yourself!

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