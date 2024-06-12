Inclusion Saskatchewan Inc.

Hosted by

Inclusion Saskatchewan Inc.

About this event

Add a donation for Inclusion Saskatchewan Inc.

$

Sales closed

2024 Inclusion Breakfast Ambassadors , Sponsors & General Registration

503 Ruth St W

Saskatoon, SK S7K 4E4, Canada (World Trade Centre) HALL B OR LINK to LIVE STREAM WILL BE SENT FOR VIRTUAL GUESTS

Breakfast REGISTRATION (ENDS October 1st at 5 PM)
Free
Breakfast Registration - in-person or virtual. Transparency Note: As this is a fundraising event, we will kindly ask for support during the breakfast. There is no obligation to donate, but if you can, a contribution of $25 per person is suggested to cover the cost of an individual breakfast.
Ambassador/Table Host (ENDS October 1st at 5 PM)
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Inclusion Ambassadors/Table Hosts play a critical role in bringing guests to our fundraising event. Ambassadors/Table Hosts invite guests from their personal and professional networks and ensure that they attend. (in-person or virtual options) Ambassadors/Table Hosts commit to filling at least one table (6-8 guests depending on guests' needs) for in-person or host a virtual event with as many guests as you feel comfortable with. Each person will receive a unique registration. Transparency Note: As this is a fundraising event, we will kindly ask for support during the breakfast. There is no obligation to donate, but if you can, a contribution of $25 per person is suggested to cover the cost of an individual breakfast.
Champion Sponsor (1 left ENDS September 27th at 5 PM)
$20,000
The Champion Sponsor - Only two packages! As a Champion Sponsor, you will receive: • Featured Presenting Sponsor Slide • Verbal Recognition during Inclusion Breakfast • Speaker Presentation Opportunity • Logo on Inclusion Breakfast materials • Social Shout Outs (FB, IG & LinkedIn) Min 20x • Website Feature on the Breakfast Webpage • Recognition in the Annual Report • Preferred Seating with 16 tickets and prominent Signage at the table PURCHASE OF THIS SPONSORSHIP WILL INCLUDE 16 TICKETS FOR BREAKFAST - (Charity Receipt Eligible: $15,000) Transparency Note: As this is a fundraising event, we will kindly ask for support during the breakfast. There is no obligation to donate, but if you can, a contribution of $25 per person is suggested to cover the cost of an individual breakfast.
Transformer Sponsor (ENDS October 1st at 5 PM)
$10,000
The Transformer Sponsor - Only Five Packages! As a Transformer Sponsor, you will receive: • Featured Transformer Sponsor Slide • Verbal Recognition during Inclusion Breakfast • Logo on Breakfast materials • Social Shout Outs (FB, IG & LinkedIn) Min 15x • Website Feature on the Breakfast Webpage • Recognition in the Annual Report • Preferred Seating with 16 tickets and prominent Signage at the table PURCHASE OF THIS SPONSORSHIP WILL INCLUDE 16 TICKETS FOR BREAKFAST - (Charity Receipt Eligible: $7,500) Transparency Note: As this is a fundraising event, we will kindly ask for support during the breakfast. There is no obligation to donate, but if you can, a contribution of $25 per person is suggested to cover the cost of an individual breakfast.
Change Maker Sponsor (ENDS October 1st at 5 PM)
$5,000
The Change Maker Sponsor - Ten Packages! As a Change Maker Sponsor, you will receive: • Logo on Change Maker Slide • Verbal Recognition during Inclusion Breakfast • Logo on Breakfast materials • Social Shout Outs (FB, IG & LinkedIn) Min 10x • Logo Feature on the Breakfast Webpage • Recognition in the Annual Report • Preferred Seating with 8 tickets and prominent Signage at the table PURCHASE OF THIS SPONSORSHIP WILL INCLUDE 8 TICKETS FOR BREAKFAST - (Charity Receipt Eligible: $4,500) Transparency Note: As this is a fundraising event, we will kindly ask for support during the breakfast. There is no obligation to donate, but if you can, a contribution of $25 per person is suggested to cover the cost of an individual breakfast.
Advocate Sponsor (ENDS October 1st at 5 PM)
$2,500
The Advocate Sponsor - Only 20 Packages Available! As an Advocate Sponsor, you will receive: • Logo on Advocate Slide • Logo on Breakfast materials • Social Shout Outs (FB, IG & LinkedIn) Min 5x • Logo on the Breakfast Webpage • Recognition in the Annual Report PURCHASE OF THIS SPONSORSHIP WILL INCLUDE 1 TICKET FOR BREAKFAST - (Charity Receipt Eligible: $2,000) Transparency Note: As this is a fundraising event, we will kindly ask for support during the breakfast. There is no obligation to donate, but if you can, a contribution of $25 per person is suggested to cover the cost of an individual breakfast.
Friend Sponsor (ENDS October 1st at 5 PM)
$1,000
The Friend Sponsor - UNLIMITED PACKAGES! As a Friend Sponsor, you will receive: • Logo or Name on Friend Slide • Logo or Name on the Breakfast webpage • Recognition in the Annual Report PURCHASE OF THIS SPONSORSHIP WILL INCLUDE 1 TICKET FOR BREAKFAST - (Charity Receipt Eligible: $1,000) Transparency Note: As this is a fundraising event, we will kindly ask for support during the breakfast. There is no obligation to donate, but if you can, a contribution of $25 per person is suggested to cover the cost of an individual breakfast.
CUSTOM SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE (ENDS October 1st at 5 PM)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
The CUSTOM Sponsor - 10 PACKAGES! As a CUSTOM Sponsor, you will receive: • Logo or Name on Slide • Logo or Name on the Breakfast webpage • Recognition in the Annual Report (Charity Receipt Eligible: $1,500)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!