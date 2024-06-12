2024 Inclusion Breakfast Ambassadors , Sponsors & General Registration

Breakfast Registration - in-person or virtual.
Transparency Note: As this is a fundraising event, we will kindly ask for support during the breakfast. There is no obligation to donate, but if you can, a contribution of $25 per person is suggested to cover the cost of an individual breakfast.
Ambassador/Table Host (ENDS October 1st at 5 PM)
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Inclusion Ambassadors/Table Hosts play a critical role in bringing guests to our fundraising event. Ambassadors/Table Hosts invite guests from their personal and professional networks and ensure that they attend. (in-person or virtual options) Ambassadors/Table Hosts commit to filling at least one table (6-8 guests depending on guests' needs) for in-person or host a virtual event with as many guests as you feel comfortable with. Each person will receive a unique registration.
Champion Sponsor (1 left ENDS September 27th at 5 PM)
$20,000
The Champion Sponsor - Only two packages!
As a Champion Sponsor, you will receive:
• Featured Presenting Sponsor Slide
• Verbal Recognition during Inclusion Breakfast
• Speaker Presentation Opportunity
• Logo on Inclusion Breakfast materials
• Social Shout Outs (FB, IG & LinkedIn) Min 20x
• Website Feature on the Breakfast Webpage
• Recognition in the Annual Report
• Preferred Seating with 16 tickets and prominent
Signage at the table
PURCHASE OF THIS SPONSORSHIP WILL INCLUDE 16 TICKETS FOR BREAKFAST -
(Charity Receipt Eligible: $15,000)
Transformer Sponsor (ENDS October 1st at 5 PM)
$10,000
The Transformer Sponsor - Only Five Packages!
As a Transformer Sponsor, you will receive:
• Featured Transformer Sponsor Slide
• Verbal Recognition during Inclusion Breakfast
• Logo on Breakfast materials
• Social Shout Outs (FB, IG & LinkedIn) Min 15x
• Website Feature on the Breakfast Webpage
• Recognition in the Annual Report
• Preferred Seating with 16 tickets and prominent
Signage at the table
PURCHASE OF THIS SPONSORSHIP WILL INCLUDE 16 TICKETS FOR BREAKFAST -
(Charity Receipt Eligible: $7,500)
Change Maker Sponsor (ENDS October 1st at 5 PM)
$5,000
The Change Maker Sponsor - Ten Packages!
As a Change Maker Sponsor, you will receive:
• Logo on Change Maker Slide
• Verbal Recognition during Inclusion Breakfast
• Logo on Breakfast materials
• Social Shout Outs (FB, IG & LinkedIn) Min 10x
• Logo Feature on the Breakfast Webpage
• Recognition in the Annual Report
• Preferred Seating with 8 tickets and prominent
Signage at the table
PURCHASE OF THIS SPONSORSHIP WILL INCLUDE 8 TICKETS FOR BREAKFAST -
(Charity Receipt Eligible: $4,500)
Advocate Sponsor (ENDS October 1st at 5 PM)
$2,500
The Advocate Sponsor - Only 20 Packages Available!
As an Advocate Sponsor, you will receive:
• Logo on Advocate Slide
• Logo on Breakfast materials
• Social Shout Outs (FB, IG & LinkedIn) Min 5x
• Logo on the Breakfast Webpage
• Recognition in the Annual Report
PURCHASE OF THIS SPONSORSHIP WILL INCLUDE 1 TICKET FOR BREAKFAST -
(Charity Receipt Eligible: $2,000)
Friend Sponsor (ENDS October 1st at 5 PM)
$1,000
The Friend Sponsor - UNLIMITED PACKAGES!
As a Friend Sponsor, you will receive:
• Logo or Name on Friend Slide
• Logo or Name on the Breakfast webpage
• Recognition in the Annual Report
PURCHASE OF THIS SPONSORSHIP WILL INCLUDE 1 TICKET FOR BREAKFAST -
(Charity Receipt Eligible: $1,000)
CUSTOM SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE (ENDS October 1st at 5 PM)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
The CUSTOM Sponsor - 10 PACKAGES!
As a CUSTOM Sponsor, you will receive:
• Logo or Name on Slide
• Logo or Name on the Breakfast webpage
• Recognition in the Annual Report
(Charity Receipt Eligible: $1,500)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!