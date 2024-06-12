2024 Inclusion Breakfast Ambassadors , Sponsors & General Registration

Inclusion Ambassadors/Table Hosts play a critical role in bringing guests to our fundraising event. Ambassadors/Table Hosts invite guests from their personal and professional networks and ensure that they attend. (in-person or virtual options) Ambassadors/Table Hosts commit to filling at least one table (6-8 guests depending on guests' needs) for in-person or host a virtual event with as many guests as you feel comfortable with. Each person will receive a unique registration. Transparency Note: As this is a fundraising event, we will kindly ask for support during the breakfast. There is no obligation to donate, but if you can, a contribution of $25 per person is suggested to cover the cost of an individual breakfast.

Inclusion Ambassadors/Table Hosts play a critical role in bringing guests to our fundraising event. Ambassadors/Table Hosts invite guests from their personal and professional networks and ensure that they attend. (in-person or virtual options) Ambassadors/Table Hosts commit to filling at least one table (6-8 guests depending on guests' needs) for in-person or host a virtual event with as many guests as you feel comfortable with. Each person will receive a unique registration. Transparency Note: As this is a fundraising event, we will kindly ask for support during the breakfast. There is no obligation to donate, but if you can, a contribution of $25 per person is suggested to cover the cost of an individual breakfast.

More details...