Christian Outreach of Canada

Offered by

Christian Outreach of Canada

About this shop

Cornerstone Christian School - Parent Merch Shop

T-shirt - CCS Round Design item
T-shirt - CCS Round Design
$15
Soft cotton t-shirt with large round design printed on back of item of clothing. "CCS" Printed on Front Large Round design printed on back Color Options: - Navy blue with white print - Burgundy with white print - Black with white Print
Hoodie - CCS Round Design item
Hoodie - CCS Round Design
$35
Soft cotton blend hoodie with large round design printed on back of item of clothing. "CCS" Printed on Front Large Round design printed on back Color Options: - Navy blue with white print - Burgundy with white print - Black with white Print
Sweatshirt (no hood) - CCS Round Design item
Sweatshirt (no hood) - CCS Round Design
$35
Soft cotton sweatshirt with "CCS" printed on front and CCS round design printed on back. Color Options: - Navy blue with white print - Burgundy with white print - Black with white Print
T-Shirt - CCS Established 1978 (printed on front) item
T-Shirt - CCS Established 1978 (printed on front)
$15
Soft cotton t-shirt with Cornerstone Christian School Est 1978 printed on front Color Options: - Navy blue with white print - Burgundy with white print - Black with white Print
Hoodie - CCS Established 1978 (printed on front) item
Hoodie - CCS Established 1978 (printed on front)
$35
Soft cotton hoodie with Cornerstone Christian School Est 1978 printed on front Color Options: - Navy blue with white print - Burgundy with white print - Black with white Print
Sweatshirt - CCS Established 1978 (printed on front) item
Sweatshirt - CCS Established 1978 (printed on front)
$35
Soft cotton sweatshirt (no hood) with Cornerstone Christian School Est 1978 printed on front Color Options: - Navy blue with white print - Burgundy with white print - Black with white Print
T-Shirt - Cornerstone item
T-Shirt - Cornerstone
$15
Soft cotton t-shirt with Cornerstone Christian School Color Options: - Navy blue with white print - Burgundy with white print - Black with white Print
Hoodie - Cornerstone item
Hoodie - Cornerstone
$35
Soft cotton hoodie with Cornerstone Christian School printed on front Color Options: - Navy blue with white print - Burgundy with white print - Black with white Print
Sweatshirt (no hood) - Cornerstone printed on front item
Sweatshirt (no hood) - Cornerstone printed on front
$35
Soft cotton sweatshirt (no hood) with Cornerstone Christian School printed on front Color Options: - Navy blue with white print - Burgundy with white print - Black with white Print

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!