Haus of Suhaila : The 4 Elements Fashion Show

Haus of Suhaila is relaunching its brand with a new collection debuting at Montreal Fashion Week. This fashion show will be an expressive adventure into the four elements of nature, showcasing the brand's commitment to authenticity and creativity. The objective is to preserve the unique artistic vision and originality that defines Haus of Suhaila.





Fashion should be an immersive experience and with this years new collection launch we are taking you through the 4 elements.





The brand is renowned for its carefully chosen fabric designs, giving each piece a life of its own. Haus of Suhaila's creations always compliment a woman's body in the most elegant and feminine way. From dresses to jackets, the 100% silk pieces feature colorful, fluid fabrics and unconstructed designs that shape the body with rich and luxurious prints, evoking a sense of softness, allure, and strength.





DATE: Thursday, September 19th, 2024

LOCATION: 4560 Rue Adam, Montréal, QC H1V 1V2

First Fashion Show: 5:00 - 7:00pm

VIP Fashion Show: 7:00 - 10:00pm





Haus of Suhaila will be donating 20% of our profits to CHU Sainte-Justine Hospital, Canada's largest mother and child center and one of the top four pediatric centers in North America. Affiliated with the Université de Montréal and located in Montreal, CHU Sainte-Justine is dedicated to advancing the health and well-being of mothers and children.





For further information please contact us at [email protected].





Hosted by Agence ZÖ

@agence.zo