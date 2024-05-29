The Hudson Food Collective - Le Collectif alimentaire de Hudson

Hosted by

The Hudson Food Collective - Le Collectif alimentaire de Hudson

About this event

Heartbeet Farm BBQ + Space Base live on June 15th

723 Rue Main

Hudson, QC J0P 1H0, Canada

Kid's Ticket
$10
For children 12-years old and under. You are responsible for supervising any children you bring with you to the event. The ticket includes a meal with dessert and a live Space Base performance on the farm.
Add a donation for The Hudson Food Collective - Le Collectif alimentaire de Hudson

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!