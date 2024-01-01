Fundraising cocktail dinner 2024 - Tickets









Our Mission

Ruelle de l’avenir is a Montreal-based non-profit organization devoted to promoting school perseverance and graduation. Our method consists of offering every child the possibility to learn in new ways, in a stimulating, non-traditional environment geared towards concrete experience and hands-on experiences.

The pillars of ruelle de l’avenir’s success are the following :

- a stimulating learning environment

- a unique educational approach (in accordance with the Programme de formation de l’école Québécoise)

- actively engage in every aspect of the learning process

- passion and innovation

- tight collaboration with teachers and researchers

- frequent evaluations of our techniques and workshop