Fundraising cocktail dinner 2024 - Tickets

Our Mission
Ruelle de l’avenir is a Montreal-based non-profit organization devoted to promoting school perseverance and graduation. Our method consists of offering every child the possibility to learn in new ways, in a stimulating, non-traditional environment geared towards concrete experience and hands-on experiences.
The pillars of ruelle de l’avenir’s success are the following :
- a stimulating learning environment
- a unique educational approach (in accordance with the Programme de formation de l’école Québécoise)
- actively engage in every aspect of the learning process
- passion and innovation
- tight collaboration with teachers and researchers
- frequent evaluations of our techniques and workshop