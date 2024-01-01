Logo
ruelle de l'avenir
FR
Payment method*
Or pay another way
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA, their Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. By confirming your payment, you agree to Zeffy's Privacy Policy.

Fundraising cocktail dinner 2024 - Tickets

1676 Rue Ontario E, Montréal, QC H2L 1S7, Canada



Our Mission

(tax receipt of $200 per ticket)

Ruelle de l’avenir is a Montreal-based non-profit organization devoted to promoting school perseverance and graduation. Our method consists of offering every child the possibility to learn in new ways, in a stimulating, non-traditional environment geared towards concrete experience and hands-on experiences. 

 

The pillars of ruelle de l’avenir’s success are the following : 

 

 - a stimulating learning environment 

 - a unique educational approach (in accordance with the Programme      de formation de l’école Québécoise) 

  - actively engage in every aspect of the learning process 

  - passion and innovation 

  - tight collaboration with teachers and researchers 

  - frequent evaluations of our techniques and workshop

Free forms by