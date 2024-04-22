Schizophrenia Society of Saskatchewan

Schizophrenia Society of Saskatchewan

About this event

Singing with the Stars 2024

35 22 St E

Saskatoon, SK S7K 0C8, Canada

Presenting Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
Premier naming opportunity ''as presented by..." Recognition on the website, social media, program and event day video wall & signage On-stage speaking opportunity and presentation to champions. Logo included in intro to contestants and full page in rotating sponsor loop Logo on event backdrop for guests 'selfies' Prominent acknowledgement in event recap video Preferred seating, 16 tickets ($4,000 value) Exclusive meet and greet with the stars
Gold Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Preferred seating, 8 tickets - 1 table ($2,000 value) Specific recognition by MC Logo sponsor video wall, primary placement Recognition on the website, social media, program and event day signage Acknowledgement in event video recap
Silver Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
8 tickets - 1 table ($2,000 value) Recognition by MC during the event Recognition on social media and with logo on website and in program Logo sponsor video wall, primary placement Acknowledgement in event recap video
Bronze Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
8 tickets ($2,000 value) Recognition by MC during the event Recognition on social media and with logo on website and in program Logo sponsor video wall, primary placement Acknowledgement in event recap video
Art Auction Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
8 tickets ($2,000 value) Recognition by MC during the event Auction display recognition Recognition on the website, social media, program and event day signage Acknowledgement in event recap video
Table Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
8 tickets ($2,000 value) Preferred table location Table signage recognition
Bathroom Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
8 tickets ($2,000 value) Preferred table location Bathroom signage recognition
Photobooth Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
8 tickets ($2,000 value) Preferred table location Photobooth signage recognition

