Singing with the Stars 2024

Premier naming opportunity ''as presented by..." Recognition on the website, social media, program and event day video wall & signage On-stage speaking opportunity and presentation to champions. Logo included in intro to contestants and full page in rotating sponsor loop Logo on event backdrop for guests 'selfies' Prominent acknowledgement in event recap video Preferred seating, 16 tickets ($4,000 value) Exclusive meet and greet with the stars

Premier naming opportunity ''as presented by..." Recognition on the website, social media, program and event day video wall & signage On-stage speaking opportunity and presentation to champions. Logo included in intro to contestants and full page in rotating sponsor loop Logo on event backdrop for guests 'selfies' Prominent acknowledgement in event recap video Preferred seating, 16 tickets ($4,000 value) Exclusive meet and greet with the stars

More details...