Singing with the Stars 2024

Premier naming opportunity ''as presented by..."
Recognition on the website, social media, program and event day video wall & signage
On-stage speaking opportunity and presentation to champions.
Logo included in intro to contestants and full page in rotating sponsor loop
Logo on event backdrop for guests 'selfies'
Prominent acknowledgement in event recap video
Preferred seating, 16 tickets ($4,000 value)
Exclusive meet and greet with the stars
Gold Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Preferred seating, 8 tickets - 1 table ($2,000 value)
Specific recognition by MC
Logo sponsor video wall, primary placement
Recognition on the website, social media, program and event day signage
Acknowledgement in event video recap
Silver Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
8 tickets - 1 table ($2,000 value)
Recognition by MC during the event
Recognition on social media and with logo on website and in program
Logo sponsor video wall, primary placement
Acknowledgement in event recap video
Bronze Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
8 tickets ($2,000 value)
Recognition by MC during the event
Recognition on social media and with logo on website and in program
Logo sponsor video wall, primary placement
Acknowledgement in event recap video
Art Auction Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
8 tickets ($2,000 value)
Recognition by MC during the event
Auction display recognition
Recognition on the website, social media, program and event day signage
Acknowledgement in event recap video
