Barrie Pride Parade 2026!!

About this event
Drive a vehicle in the Barre Pride parade. Cars, trucks, vans, busses, floats… anything with an engine, please register here!
Walk, roll, and march in the Barrie Pride parade! Pedestrians, cyclists, and users of mobility devices, scooters, rollerblades, and wagons, register here!
Select this option to register as the Team Lead for a group of 15 or more walkers/rollers/cyclists especially if you are unsure of your final numbers. (e.g. banks, large companies or unions, school boards, etc)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!