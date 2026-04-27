Barrie Pride

Hosted by

Barrie Pride

About this event

Barrie Pride Parade 2026!!

50 Worsley St

Barrie, ON L4M 1L6, Canada

General Admission
Pay what you can

Drive a vehicle in the Barre Pride parade. Cars, trucks, vans, busses, floats… anything with an engine, please register here!

Pedestrian participant
Pay what you can

Walk, roll, and march in the Barrie Pride parade! Pedestrians, cyclists, and users of mobility devices, scooters, rollerblades, and wagons, register here!

Large group pedestrians (15+)
Pay what you can

Select this option to register as the Team Lead for a group of 15 or more walkers/rollers/cyclists especially if you are unsure of your final numbers. (e.g. banks, large companies or unions, school boards, etc)

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