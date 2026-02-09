49th Annual Gala Virtual Auction

Elegant 18 karat rose gold necklace from the celebrated MINIS ON CHAIN collection by Ginette NY. Featuring a delicate engraved “love” motif, this refined and modern piece is designed for effortless everyday wear and layering.

Necklace length: 17”

Motif size: 0.26”

Retail value: USD $670 (plus taxes, shipping, and duties)

A timeless luxury piece from one of New York’s most coveted fine jewelry designers.



www.ginette-ny.com