Hosted by

Israel Cancer Research Fund (ICRF Montreal)

About this event

49th Annual Gala Virtual Auction

Pick-up location

1310 Ave Greene, Suite 710,Westmount, QC H3Z 2B2, Canada

Rib N Reef - $400 Gift Card item
Rib N Reef - $400 Gift Card item
Rib N Reef - $400 Gift Card item
Rib N Reef - $400 Gift Card item
Rib N Reef - $400 Gift Card item
Rib N Reef - $400 Gift Card
$140

Starting bid

Generously donated by Rib N Reef Steakhouse. www.ribnreef.com

Monkland Taverne - $100 Gift Card item
Monkland Taverne - $100 Gift Card item
Monkland Taverne - $100 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Generously donated by Monkland Taverne. https://monklandtavern.ca/

Groupe Joe Beef - $250 Gift Card item
Groupe Joe Beef - $250 Gift Card
$80

Starting bid

Gift card valid at Joe Beef - Liverpool House - McKiernan - Le Vin Papillon

www.joebeef.com - www.liverpoolhouse.ca - www.mckiernanmtl.com - www.vinpapillon.com

Le 9E - Ultimate Date Night (Dinner & Concert) item
Le 9E - Ultimate Date Night (Dinner & Concert) item
Le 9E - Ultimate Date Night (Dinner & Concert) item
Le 9E - Ultimate Date Night (Dinner & Concert)
$80

Starting bid

Ultimate Date Night includes:

- $250 Gift Card at the Île de France restaurant
- 2 tickets to the Candlelight Concert of your choice at Le 9E (value of $60+ per ticket)

Generously donated by www.le9montreal.com

Bistro La Franquette - $200 Gift Card item
Bistro La Franquette - $200 Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

Une cuisine conviviale, au cœur de Westmount - Convivial dining in the heart of Westmount

https://lafranquettemtl.com/

Mayan Palace, Mexico - 7 nights Hotel (TRIP 1) item
Mayan Palace, Mexico - 7 nights Hotel (TRIP 1) item
Mayan Palace, Mexico - 7 nights Hotel (TRIP 1) item
Mayan Palace, Mexico - 7 nights Hotel (TRIP 1)
$900

Starting bid

Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a memorable 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Surrounded by lush jungle and pristine white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers a wonderful mix of relaxation and fun. https://vidanta.com/mayan-palace5

Includes:

  • 7-nights at Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico
  • The Studio Master Room - 1 studio bedroom and 1 bathroom 
  • Accommodates up to 4 people (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old)

    NOT INCLUDED:
  • Flights and transfers, meals and activities

    Notes:
  • Primary traveler must be 25 years or older to take this trip
  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel
  • Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under 12 years old
  • Blackout dates: US Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, New Year's week; rest are subject to availability
  • Resort fee ($197 USD) is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required at check-out
  • Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period
  • This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.



Mayan Palace, Mexico - 7 nights Hotel (TRIP 2) item
Mayan Palace, Mexico - 7 nights Hotel (TRIP 2) item
Mayan Palace, Mexico - 7 nights Hotel (TRIP 2) item
Mayan Palace, Mexico - 7 nights Hotel (TRIP 2)
$900

Starting bid

Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a memorable 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Surrounded by lush jungle and pristine white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers a wonderful mix of relaxation and fun. https://vidanta.com/mayan-palace5

Includes:

  • 7-nights at Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico
  • The Studio Master Room - 1 studio bedroom and 1 bathroom 
  • Accommodates up to 4 people (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old)

    Notes:
  • Primary traveler must be 25 years or older to take this trip
  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel
  • Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under 12 years old
  • Blackout dates: US Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, New Year's week; rest are subject to availability
  • Resort fee ($197 USD) is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required at check-out
  • Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period
  • This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.

    NOT INCLUDED:
  • Flights and transfers, meals and activities



Hockey Tickets - 2026-2027 Season (Game TBD) item
Hockey Tickets - 2026-2027 Season (Game TBD)
$250

Starting bid

Home game to be determined when 2026-2027 season schedule becomes available. Donated by Jeff Kovac.

Mademoiselle Jules - $500 Gift Card item
Mademoiselle Jules - $500 Gift Card item
Mademoiselle Jules - $500 Gift Card item
Mademoiselle Jules - $500 Gift Card item
Mademoiselle Jules - $500 Gift Card
$120

Starting bid

Generously donated by Mademoiselle Jules. https://www.mademoisellejules.com/

Wall Art by Resin by Shiloush item
Wall Art by Resin by Shiloush item
Wall Art by Resin by Shiloush item
Wall Art by Resin by Shiloush
$100

Starting bid

  • Title: “The garden of Ahava” (אהבה)
  • Size: 20 x 20 inches
  • Medium: Handmade mixed media / ceramic resin on canvas
  • Description: A textured, all-white piece featuring a delicate floral border surrounding the Hebrew word “Ahava” (love). Subtle dimension and shadow create an elegant, modern statement that blends beautifully into any space while carrying deep meaning.
  • Retail value: $350
    @resin_by_shiloush
Mtl Blinds - $1,000 Gift Card item
Mtl Blinds - $1,000 Gift Card
$400

Starting bid

$1,000 Gift Card towards any product or service, generously donated by Mtl Blinds.
www.mtlblinds.com

Avanti Le Spa - $100 Gift Card item
Avanti Le Spa - $100 Gift Card item
Avanti Le Spa - $100 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

$100 towards services. Avanti Le Spa is a Montreal-based beauty destination offering expert hair services, advanced facials and skin treatments, massage therapy, and professional makeup application. www.avantilespa.com

Avanti Le Spa - $200 Gift Card item
Avanti Le Spa - $200 Gift Card item
Avanti Le Spa - $200 Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

$200 towards services. Avanti Le Spa is a Montreal-based beauty destination offering expert hair services, advanced facials and skin treatments, massage therapy, and professional makeup application. www.avantilespa.com

Avanti Le Spa - $300 Gift Card item
Avanti Le Spa - $300 Gift Card item
Avanti Le Spa - $300 Gift Card
$125

Starting bid

$300 towards services. Avanti Le Spa is a Montreal-based beauty destination offering expert hair services, advanced facials and skin treatments, massage therapy, and professional makeup application. www.avantilespa.com

Super Club Kosher Casual Gourmet - $200 Gift Certificate item
Super Club Kosher Casual Gourmet - $200 Gift Certificate item
Super Club Kosher Casual Gourmet - $200 Gift Certificate
$75

Starting bid

$200 Gift Certificate towards platters. www.supperclubmtl.ca

Massalia Pizza (MK) - Catered meal / Repas traiteur item
Massalia Pizza (MK) - Catered meal / Repas traiteur item
Massalia Pizza (MK) - Catered meal / Repas traiteur
$150

Starting bid

Catered meal (10-15 ppl) / Repas traiteur: 8 pizzas & 2 salad(e)s

www.massaliapizza.com
Artisanal and kosher pizzeria in Montreal. Neapolitan pizzas cooked in a precision electric oven, with fresh ingredients and a modern twist.
Pizzeria artisanale et casher à Montréal. Un goût authentique, une expérience unique à partager en famille ou entre amis.

ElmRidge Golf Course - Foursome #1 item
ElmRidge Golf Course - Foursome #1 item
ElmRidge Golf Course - Foursome #1 item
ElmRidge Golf Course - Foursome #1
$250

Starting bid

Golf Foursome (guest fees extra if applicable)

Experience the privilege of an immaculate private golf & country club in the West Island with unequalled amenities. Elm Ridge proudly boasts 36 pristine, award winning holes of championship golf, superb and spacious practice facilities, heated Olympic size pool and kiddy pool, beautiful locker rooms, bar and lounge and so much more. https://www.elmridgecc.com/

ElmRidge Golf Course - Foursome #2 item
ElmRidge Golf Course - Foursome #2 item
ElmRidge Golf Course - Foursome #2 item
ElmRidge Golf Course - Foursome #2
$250

Starting bid

Golf Foursome (guest fees extra if applicable)

Experience the privilege of an immaculate private golf & country club in the West Island with unequalled amenities. Elm Ridge proudly boasts 36 pristine, award winning holes of championship golf, superb and spacious practice facilities, heated Olympic size pool and kiddy pool, beautiful locker rooms, bar and lounge and so much more. https://www.elmridgecc.com/

Fresh Water Phil - Guided Fishing Trip item
Fresh Water Phil - Guided Fishing Trip
$175

Starting bid

For up to 6 persons / Montreal area / $400 value www.freshwaterphil.com

Premiere Performance - 4 Private Training Sessions item
Premiere Performance - 4 Private Training Sessions
$150

Starting bid

Four one-hour sessions with private trainer Woody Woodward. Each session is valued at $95 ($380 total value). New Clients Only

Premiere Performance - 4 Private Training Sessions item
Premiere Performance - 4 Private Training Sessions
$150

Starting bid

Four one-hour sessions with private trainer Chloe Desjardins. Each session is valued at $95 ($380 total value). New Clients Only

Extra Extraordinary Card Set (10) item
Extra Extraordinary Card Set (10)
$30

Starting bid

Custom cards hand-drawn by artist Holly Boptner (blank inside) - Set of 10 cards and colour envelopes

Extra Extraordinary Card Set (10) item
Extra Extraordinary Card Set (10)
$30

Starting bid

Custom cards hand-drawn by artist Holly Boptner (blank inside) - Set of 10 cards and colour envelopes

Interior Design Consultation - 3 hours item
Interior Design Consultation - 3 hours item
Interior Design Consultation - 3 hours
$200

Starting bid

Generously donated by Sandy Mamane Interior Design Services. Designing residential interiors and corporate spaces.
Gift certificate for 3 hours, total value of $450 ($150/hour)

Interior Design Consultation - 2 hours item
Interior Design Consultation - 2 hours item
Interior Design Consultation - 2 hours
$125

Starting bid

Generously donated by Sandy Mamane Interior Design Services. Designing residential interiors and corporate spaces.
Gift certificate for 2 hours, total value of $300 ($150/hour)

Boutique Marie Dumas - $100 Gift Card item
Boutique Marie Dumas - $100 Gift Card item
Boutique Marie Dumas - $100 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Exquisite gifts and decor items.
Boutique Marie Dumas is located at 1234 Greene Avenue, Westmount or shop online at www.mariedumas.com

Boutique Surprise - $50 Gift Card item
Boutique Surprise - $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Westmount’s premier gift shop for the discerning shopper, located in Westmount Square.

https://www.instagram.com/boutique.surprise.wsmt/

Billionaire Brows - $80 Gift Voucher item
Billionaire Brows - $80 Gift Voucher
$30

Starting bid

Gift Voucher for brow shape & tint & lash tint


Billionaire Brows

6900 Decarie Boulevard

Montreal QC  H3X 2T8

Ginette NY - 18 Karat Rose Gold “Love” Necklace item
Ginette NY - 18 Karat Rose Gold “Love” Necklace item
Ginette NY - 18 Karat Rose Gold “Love” Necklace
$350

Starting bid

Elegant 18 karat rose gold necklace from the celebrated MINIS ON CHAIN collection by Ginette NY. Featuring a delicate engraved “love” motif, this refined and modern piece is designed for effortless everyday wear and layering.

  • Necklace length: 17”
  • Motif size: 0.26”
  • Retail value: USD $670 (plus taxes, shipping, and duties)

A timeless luxury piece from one of New York’s most coveted fine jewelry designers.

www.ginette-ny.com

Jennifer Cukier – Gold Beaded Citrine Lariat Necklace item
Jennifer Cukier – Gold Beaded Citrine Lariat Necklace item
Jennifer Cukier – Gold Beaded Citrine Lariat Necklace
$100

Starting bid

Elegant and versatile 48” lariat necklace featuring luminous gold-toned beads accented with warm citrine crystals. Designed to be worn in multiple ways, this sophisticated statement piece transitions beautifully from day to evening and adds a refined touch to any look.

Generously donated by Jennifer Cukier.

Jennifer Cukier – Gold Plated “LOVE” Necklace item
Jennifer Cukier – Gold Plated “LOVE” Necklace item
Jennifer Cukier – Gold Plated “LOVE” Necklace
$50

Starting bid

Delicate and timeless gold plated necklace featuring the word “LOVE” accented with subtle crystal detailing.


Generously donated by Jennifer Cukier.

Michael Litvack – Cheskie Bakery Original Painting item
Michael Litvack – Cheskie Bakery Original Painting
$250

Starting bid

A vibrant and nostalgic street scene by Montreal artist Michael Litvack, capturing the warmth and energy of community life around the iconic Cheskie Bakery. Rich with playful detail, the piece features children playing hockey in the street alongside bustling bakery windows filled with colourful pastries and breads.

  • Original acrylic on canvas
  • Dimensions: 12” x 16”

A charming and distinctly Montreal artwork full of character, movement, and local spirit.

Michael Litvack – St-Henri Garage Original Painting item
Michael Litvack – St-Henri Garage Original Painting item
Michael Litvack – St-Henri Garage Original Painting
$300

Starting bid

A vibrant and nostalgic Montreal street scene by artist Michael Litvack, capturing the character and energy of the historic St-Henri neighbourhood. Filled with bold colours, vintage signage, classic cars, and everyday community life, the piece evokes a playful sense of urban nostalgia — complete with the old scrap truck making its rounds.

  • Original acrylic on canvas
  • Dimensions: 24” x 12”

A lively and whimsical work celebrating the charm, culture, and streetscapes of Montreal.

Flore L'Atelier - $500 Gift Card item
Flore L'Atelier - $500 Gift Card item
Flore L'Atelier - $500 Gift Card item
Flore L'Atelier - $500 Gift Card
$200

Starting bid

Boutique: 4818, rue Sherbrooke Ouest, Westmount.

www.flore.qc.ca

SkinCeuticals - 4 products ($508 value) item
SkinCeuticals - 4 products ($508 value) item
SkinCeuticals - 4 products ($508 value) item
SkinCeuticals - 4 products ($508 value) item
SkinCeuticals - 4 products ($508 value) item
SkinCeuticals - 4 products ($508 value)
$175

Starting bid

SkinCeuticals skincare routine:
- Gentle Cleanser Cream (190 ml) $62
- P-Tiox Wrinkle Modulating Peptide Serum (30 ml) $190
- Triple Lipid Restore 2 : 4 : 2 Anti-Aging Lipid Replenishment Cream (48 ml) $190
- Sheer Physical UV Defence SPF50 Sunscreen (50 ml) $66

www.skinceuticals.ca

Epiderma - Ultimate Skin Package (Fillers and Skincare) item
Epiderma - Ultimate Skin Package (Fillers and Skincare) item
Epiderma - Ultimate Skin Package (Fillers and Skincare) item
Epiderma - Ultimate Skin Package (Fillers and Skincare)
$700

Starting bid

Ultimate Skin Package includes:

- Injection treatment with Dr. Samantha Kronish at Epiderma (up to 2 syringes of dermal fillers / $1,500 value).

- MedicArt skincare products ($250 value).

www.epiderma.ca

Victoria Park Medispa - $500 Gift Card item
Victoria Park Medispa - $500 Gift Card
$175

Starting bid

Enjoy cutting-edge medical aesthetic care at Canada's top medispa.


$500 Gift Card valid on any laser treatment for skin rejuvenation, hair removal, acne, body contouring, sexual health or hair loss at a Victoria Park Medispa clinic.


Generously donated by Victoria Park Medispa. www.vicpark.com

MD Formula - Skincare Gift Set item
MD Formula - Skincare Gift Set
$150

Starting bid

MD Formula Skincare Kit includes:

  • MDF Daily Simple Cleanser ($52) - Designed to gently cleanse pores, balance moisture levels and gently remove impurities and make-up residue.
  • MDF Multi-C 15% ($208) - Offers a host of anti-aging benefits, moisturizes the skin and helps to combat environmental factors, while giving you a clearer, more even and radiant complexion.
  • MDF Biome Restore ($186) - A luxurious formula that is boosted with ceramides to reinforce the skin’s moisture barrier for long lasting hydration.
  • MDF cosmetic bag 

https://www.victoriaparklab.ca/collections/


Generously donated by Victoria Park Medispa.

Clinique Revolution - Advanced Injection Techniques ($1,000) item
Clinique Revolution - Advanced Injection Techniques ($1,000)
$375

Starting bid

$1,000 Gift Voucher. Generously donated by Dr. Yoel Moyal md. FCFP CCFP-EM DipPDerm 

 

Advanced Injection Techniques / Techniques d'injections avancées de:

BOTOX, JUVÉDERM® & Plasma Riche en Plaquettes (PRP)

www.dryoelmoyal.com

BONBOMB - Gift Basket item
BONBOMB - Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Handcrafted with elegance and made to delight, BONBOMB chocolates combine rich flavors, silky textures, and beautiful presentation for a truly indulgent experience. Perfect for gifting, sharing, or savoring one exquisite bite at a time. MK certified. https://chocolateriebonbomb.com/

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