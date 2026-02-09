49th Annual Gala Virtual Auction

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1310 Ave Greene, Suite 710,Westmount, QC H3Z 2B2, Canada
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Starting bid
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Gift card valid at Joe Beef - Liverpool House - McKiernan - Le Vin Papillon
www.joebeef.com - www.liverpoolhouse.ca - www.mckiernanmtl.com - www.vinpapillon.com
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Ultimate Date Night includes:
- $250 Gift Card at the Île de France restaurant
- 2 tickets to the Candlelight Concert of your choice at Le 9E (value of $60+ per ticket)
Generously donated by www.le9montreal.com
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Une cuisine conviviale, au cœur de Westmount - Convivial dining in the heart of Westmount
https://lafranquettemtl.com/
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Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a memorable 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Surrounded by lush jungle and pristine white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers a wonderful mix of relaxation and fun. https://vidanta.com/mayan-palace5
Includes:
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Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a memorable 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Surrounded by lush jungle and pristine white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers a wonderful mix of relaxation and fun. https://vidanta.com/mayan-palace5
Includes:
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Home game to be determined when 2026-2027 season schedule becomes available. Donated by Jeff Kovac.
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$1,000 Gift Card towards any product or service, generously donated by Mtl Blinds.
www.mtlblinds.com
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$100 towards services. Avanti Le Spa is a Montreal-based beauty destination offering expert hair services, advanced facials and skin treatments, massage therapy, and professional makeup application. www.avantilespa.com
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$200 towards services. Avanti Le Spa is a Montreal-based beauty destination offering expert hair services, advanced facials and skin treatments, massage therapy, and professional makeup application. www.avantilespa.com
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$300 towards services. Avanti Le Spa is a Montreal-based beauty destination offering expert hair services, advanced facials and skin treatments, massage therapy, and professional makeup application. www.avantilespa.com
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Catered meal (10-15 ppl) / Repas traiteur: 8 pizzas & 2 salad(e)s
www.massaliapizza.com
Artisanal and kosher pizzeria in Montreal. Neapolitan pizzas cooked in a precision electric oven, with fresh ingredients and a modern twist.
Pizzeria artisanale et casher à Montréal. Un goût authentique, une expérience unique à partager en famille ou entre amis.
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Golf Foursome (guest fees extra if applicable)
Experience the privilege of an immaculate private golf & country club in the West Island with unequalled amenities. Elm Ridge proudly boasts 36 pristine, award winning holes of championship golf, superb and spacious practice facilities, heated Olympic size pool and kiddy pool, beautiful locker rooms, bar and lounge and so much more. https://www.elmridgecc.com/
Starting bid
Golf Foursome (guest fees extra if applicable)
Experience the privilege of an immaculate private golf & country club in the West Island with unequalled amenities. Elm Ridge proudly boasts 36 pristine, award winning holes of championship golf, superb and spacious practice facilities, heated Olympic size pool and kiddy pool, beautiful locker rooms, bar and lounge and so much more. https://www.elmridgecc.com/
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Four one-hour sessions with private trainer Woody Woodward. Each session is valued at $95 ($380 total value). New Clients Only
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Four one-hour sessions with private trainer Chloe Desjardins. Each session is valued at $95 ($380 total value). New Clients Only
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Custom cards hand-drawn by artist Holly Boptner (blank inside) - Set of 10 cards and colour envelopes
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Custom cards hand-drawn by artist Holly Boptner (blank inside) - Set of 10 cards and colour envelopes
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Generously donated by Sandy Mamane Interior Design Services. Designing residential interiors and corporate spaces.
Gift certificate for 3 hours, total value of $450 ($150/hour)
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Generously donated by Sandy Mamane Interior Design Services. Designing residential interiors and corporate spaces.
Gift certificate for 2 hours, total value of $300 ($150/hour)
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Exquisite gifts and decor items.
Boutique Marie Dumas is located at 1234 Greene Avenue, Westmount or shop online at www.mariedumas.com
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Westmount’s premier gift shop for the discerning shopper, located in Westmount Square.
https://www.instagram.com/boutique.surprise.wsmt/
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Gift Voucher for brow shape & tint & lash tint
Billionaire Brows
6900 Decarie Boulevard
Montreal QC H3X 2T8
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Elegant 18 karat rose gold necklace from the celebrated MINIS ON CHAIN collection by Ginette NY. Featuring a delicate engraved “love” motif, this refined and modern piece is designed for effortless everyday wear and layering.
A timeless luxury piece from one of New York’s most coveted fine jewelry designers.
www.ginette-ny.com
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Elegant and versatile 48” lariat necklace featuring luminous gold-toned beads accented with warm citrine crystals. Designed to be worn in multiple ways, this sophisticated statement piece transitions beautifully from day to evening and adds a refined touch to any look.
Generously donated by Jennifer Cukier.
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Delicate and timeless gold plated necklace featuring the word “LOVE” accented with subtle crystal detailing.
Generously donated by Jennifer Cukier.
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A vibrant and nostalgic street scene by Montreal artist Michael Litvack, capturing the warmth and energy of community life around the iconic Cheskie Bakery. Rich with playful detail, the piece features children playing hockey in the street alongside bustling bakery windows filled with colourful pastries and breads.
A charming and distinctly Montreal artwork full of character, movement, and local spirit.
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A vibrant and nostalgic Montreal street scene by artist Michael Litvack, capturing the character and energy of the historic St-Henri neighbourhood. Filled with bold colours, vintage signage, classic cars, and everyday community life, the piece evokes a playful sense of urban nostalgia — complete with the old scrap truck making its rounds.
A lively and whimsical work celebrating the charm, culture, and streetscapes of Montreal.
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SkinCeuticals skincare routine:
- Gentle Cleanser Cream (190 ml) $62
- P-Tiox Wrinkle Modulating Peptide Serum (30 ml) $190
- Triple Lipid Restore 2 : 4 : 2 Anti-Aging Lipid Replenishment Cream (48 ml) $190
- Sheer Physical UV Defence SPF50 Sunscreen (50 ml) $66
www.skinceuticals.ca
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Ultimate Skin Package includes:
- Injection treatment with Dr. Samantha Kronish at Epiderma (up to 2 syringes of dermal fillers / $1,500 value).
- MedicArt skincare products ($250 value).
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Enjoy cutting-edge medical aesthetic care at Canada's top medispa.
$500 Gift Card valid on any laser treatment for skin rejuvenation, hair removal, acne, body contouring, sexual health or hair loss at a Victoria Park Medispa clinic.
Generously donated by Victoria Park Medispa. www.vicpark.com
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MD Formula Skincare Kit includes:
https://www.victoriaparklab.ca/collections/
Generously donated by Victoria Park Medispa.
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$1,000 Gift Voucher. Generously donated by Dr. Yoel Moyal md. FCFP CCFP-EM DipPDerm
Advanced Injection Techniques / Techniques d'injections avancées de:
BOTOX, JUVÉDERM® & Plasma Riche en Plaquettes (PRP)
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Handcrafted with elegance and made to delight, BONBOMB chocolates combine rich flavors, silky textures, and beautiful presentation for a truly indulgent experience. Perfect for gifting, sharing, or savoring one exquisite bite at a time. MK certified. https://chocolateriebonbomb.com/
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