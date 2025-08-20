49th Annual Santa Claus Parade - Sponsorship

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About this event
ON, Canada
Mrs Claus
Premier-level sponsorship will be promoted in a variety of exciting ways alongside Freedom House
• Two banners displayed in the parade (production included): one (1) banner carried in the parade and one (1) banner close to Santa’s sleigh
• Entry of one (1) company vehicle in the Parade close to Santa’s Sleigh
• Local media mentions in all purchased media for parade promotion (where space allows)
• Mention and link on parade Website
• Recognition through Social Media accounts and Rogers TV Broadcast
Reindeer Sponsors (Only 8 available)
• One (1) banner carried in the parade (production included)
• Entry of one company vehicle in the parade
• Local media mentions in all purchased media for parade promotion (where space allows)
• Mention and link on parade Webpage
• Recognition through Social Media accounts and Rogers TV Broadcast
Frosty the Snowman
• Recognition through Social Media accounts and Rogers TV Broadcast
• Mention and link on Parade Webpage
Jingle Bell
• Mention and link on Parade Webpage
• Recognition through Social Media accounts and Rogers TV Broadcast
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