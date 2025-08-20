49th Annual Santa Claus Parade - Sponsorship

Mrs Claus

Premier-level sponsorship will be promoted in a variety of exciting ways alongside Freedom House

• Two banners displayed in the parade (production included): one (1) banner carried in the parade and one (1) banner close to Santa’s sleigh

• Entry of one (1) company vehicle in the Parade close to Santa’s Sleigh

• Local media mentions in all purchased media for parade promotion (where space allows)

• Mention and link on parade Website

• Recognition through Social Media accounts and Rogers TV Broadcast