Big Split 26 - Motion Electrical Survivor Series Exclusive

Please note: Special Rate available to all Survivor Participants . Only one purchase per participant.

The Details:

1.Eligible to win up to $1000 every week!



2.This 50/50 raffle is coordinated by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Centre Wellington (BBBSCW).



3.A copy of your ticket will be sent to you by email. If this is a gift or you have special instructions, please email [email protected]

4.To see who won the draws in 2021, please visit https://centrewellington.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca





RAFFLE DATES

1.Big Split 26 raffle begins on January 7 and continues in a series of 26 bi monthly draws until December 23, 2021. See the Raffle Schedule for details.



2.Draws will be conducted on Thursdays (according to the Raffle Schedule) live on BBBSCW FB page at approximately 8:20am

3.The deadline to enter the first draw and to be eligible for all 26 draws is December 31, 2020

4.In order to be eligible for subsequent raffle draws, tickets must be paid in full prior to the deadline date and time established in the Raffle Schedule.

5.All entries for the raffle after the initial deadline will be pro-rated for the number of draws remaining in the Raffle Schedule.





TICKETS

1.Tickets for the Big Split 26 are $52 for 26 week draws ($2 per draw) with tickets purchased after the start date pro-rated according to the Raffle Schedule.



2.Every ticket purchased will be eligible to win in all of the remaining draws at time of purchase.

3.A maximum of 1000 tickets will be printed.

4.There is no limit on the number of tickets that an individual or group can purchase.

5.Tickets will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

6.BBBSCW will not provide refunds on purchased tickets.





WHO CAN ENTER BIG SPLIT 26

1.Participants must be 18 years of age or older and a resident of Ontario.



2.The Raffle is open to all BBBSCW staff, volunteers and supporters.

3.Group tickets may be purchased with one person identified to receive payment (and responsible for the distribution of winnings to all participants in the group). BBBSCW will only remit one cheque to one winner.





PRIZES

1.Actual prize amount varies with participation to a maximum of $1000 per draw. 50% of the monies received for each bi-weekly draw will be awarded to that day’s winner.



2.Winners will be notified by phone or email after the draw by a BBBSCW representative.

3.Winners will receive payment by cheque, payable from BBBSCW.

4.Winners’ names will be posted on the BBBSCW website at bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/centrewellington, posted on social media platforms.





OTHER INFORMATION

1.Big Split raffle 2020 tickets will expire after the final draw on December 23,2021



2.All current ticket holders will be contacted to renew their ticket purchase(s) for the next year to ensure their continued participation in the raffle.