Restorative Justice in Cases of Sexualized Violence: An Introduction

The Ottawa Restorative Justice Network invites you to a virtual Zoom training with Alan Edwards.

- What makes sexual harms unique in the realms of harm and crime.

- Several RJ programs worldwide that have responded to the appreciable and unique challenges in SV cases.

- How a focus on survivors’ justice needs creates opportunities that support recovery and healing, perpetrator accountability, and a more durable justice experience.

- Research into possible explanations for sexually offending behaviour and what this may mean for practice.

- Several specific ways that RJ practitioners and programs can inadvertently fail participants and what impacts these failures can have on participants.