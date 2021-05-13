Logo
Collaborative Justice Program: Restorative Justice Ottawa
Restorative Justice in Cases of Sexualized Violence: An Introduction

The Ottawa Restorative Justice Network invites you to a virtual Zoom training with Alan Edwards.

- What makes sexual harms unique in the realms of harm and crime. 

- Several RJ programs worldwide that have responded to the appreciable and unique challenges in SV cases. 

- How a focus on survivors’ justice needs creates opportunities that support recovery and healing, perpetrator accountability, and a more durable justice experience. 

- Research into possible explanations for sexually offending behaviour and what this may mean for practice. 

- Several specific ways that RJ practitioners and programs can inadvertently fail participants and what impacts these failures can have on participants.

